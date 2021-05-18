Menopause discussion a positive step but it should not portray women as victims

It’s wonderful that the difficulties of the menopause, which were highlighted on Liveline, have got the conversation going. However, it has also left many women my age hovering on the precipice quaking in their boots.

My other half came home ashen faced from a walk after listening to the Liveline menopause podcast, asking me in stricken tones if I had heard it.

Of course I had, and it was sad to hear accounts from women who went through years of horrendous symptoms because they were not prescribed Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT). Others were experiencing induced menopause from endometriosis or treatment for cancer and not receiving the appropriate support.

Women spoke of going through premature menopause, or early menopause, having no idea what was wrong.

It is suggested a menopause is early if it occurs between 40- to 45-years-old. This affects about one in 100 women before the age of 40 and five in 100 women before the age of 45.

The cause is unknown and Liveline highlighted how tough this was. It is valuable to be aware, but I wonder did it also instil a sense of fear in younger women.

There were positive sparks – a physiotherapist, Louise Purcell, discussed how she went through a medical menopause at 47 and took steps to help herself.

She had therapy for anxiety and used diet and exercise to successfully deal with her symptoms, while also acknowledging that many women who had spoken had tried everything, but to no avail.

She urged women to “control the controllables”. I felt this was a very strong message that could have been seized on more, with perhaps a specific appeal to women who had sailed through the menopause to call in also.

The British Dietetic Association is a very useful source and the information on its website takes a hopeful stance.

It says: “A range of lifestyle changes can make symptoms more tolerable. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can be used by many women to help control these symptoms, however some women cannot take HRT due to other health problems, whilst others choose not to. For all women, diet and lifestyle changes can help with symptoms. This can include taking dietary supplement products.”

Some Liveline callers spoke about how hormone replacement therapy made them feel like they were “back to their old selves”, but the central thrust was that menopause is another bone of contention for the female sex. One woman said she was coming back in her next life as a man.

I’m 44 and yet to hit the perimenopause – the years before your last period – so perhaps I have no right to write about this, but I would have liked to hear from more women who had a positive experience. To speak of the benefits of having no more periods, no more contraception. I know many women who feel like this, but there was little representation.

I asked dietitian Gillian McConnell, from Inside Out Nutrition, if diet made any difference.

“Changing diet and lifestyle can really help with menopausal symptoms,” she said. “As oestrogen levels drop, fat cells increase so it’s important to keep an eye on your weight. Just 30 minutes of fast walking daily could lead to around 7kg (15lb) weight loss per year.

“Also, resistance exercise is important for laying down muscle. Having a regular intake of soy-based products in the diet could help to reduce menopausal symptoms like hot flushes. I like soy as they are heart-friendly and often high in calcium.”

The Liveline special will have been an eye-opener for some men who previously knew very little about the menopause.

The British Menopause Society (their website is the go-to for Irish clinicians seeking information) carried out a national survey a few years ago and found half of women said the menopause affected their sex life. So, the show will have flagged the possible reasons for this to men, which is great.

The cynical side of me felt another outcome could be a confirmation to the corporate world of how women are desperate for help – many said they would try anything.

Long before Joe Duffy started talking about this, I had been noticing many more menopause products for sale.

Many older women have money to spend (Revolut data showed they were the big spenders last week for the start of the big reopening) and this, combined with feelings of low self-esteem, makes menopause a marketer’s dream.

Last weekend, the window in M&S on Grafton Street sported an advertisement for their new face cream called ‘MenoGlow’, which came with the tagline: “Menopause – the most drastic change your skin will ever face.”

I made a beeline for the product before reminding myself of the numerous lotions and potions I already have.

The Liveline discussion is a good thing, but at the same time, women are not victims and should not be defined by their hormones. They also should not be shamed into staying quiet if they are suffering side effects.

Now that the floodgates are open, hopefully we can find a balance to properly help women address a natural state of ageing.