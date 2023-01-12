| 10.2°C Dublin

Men who kill women can come from any country, not least our own

Ellen Coyne

'Those who are sowing fears of asylum seekers will only ever care about violence against women when it is useful for their contemptible cause'

&lsquo;Those who are sowing fears of asylum seekers will only ever care about violence against women when it is useful for their contemptible cause&rsquo;

“The body of a woman … ” the voice on the radio says.

Over the hours, days and ultimately months that follow, we will learn more about the body of this woman — who she was, what happened to her, and who did it. The narrative that will emerge is so familiar to us, it’s almost mundane.

