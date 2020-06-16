| 14.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Memories of soakage show it won't work

Sinead Ryan

 

Stock Image Expand

Close

Stock Image

Stock Image

Stock Image

People showed their joy at Ikea and Penneys re-opening by forming insanely long queues to get inside and grab a bargain.

I suspect it'll be nothing compared to the reaction when the pubs open their doors and dust off the kegs.

So the Government has devised a cunning plan to avoid thousands of us getting trollied when it happens. They're going to make us have a plate of grub with our pint of plain.