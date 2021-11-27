| 3.5°C Dublin

Memories of Mam, Dad and their customers strengthen my resolve to keep this old house standing

Billy Keane

Keane’s Kingdom

Fresh basil leaves come with many health benefits. Stock image

Fresh basil leaves come with many health benefits. Stock image

The alarm from Horan’s excellent health food store has been playing away on a loop. I get to thinking it must be the Omega 3 Thieves or the Cod Liver Oil Gang. A false alarm, it was. No harm done.

I’m on fresh basil leaves placed in a cup of boiling water. Then you allow the water to cool. Drink it and eat the leaves. Do you ask for basil or bayzil? I think bayzil is the American way of saying it, but I’m not too sure of my ground, as the man said when he stepped on quicksand. The basil/bayzil is supposed to be good for those of us who had the Covid.

