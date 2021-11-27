Memories of Mam, Dad and their customers strengthen my resolve to keep this old house standing

The alarm from Horan’s excellent health food store has been playing away on a loop. I get to thinking it must be the Omega 3 Thieves or the Cod Liver Oil Gang. A false alarm, it was. No harm done.

I’m on fresh basil leaves placed in a cup of boiling water. Then you allow the water to cool. Drink it and eat the leaves. Do you ask for basil or bayzil? I think bayzil is the American way of saying it, but I’m not too sure of my ground, as the man said when he stepped on quicksand. The basil/bayzil is supposed to be good for those of us who had the Covid.

We had a little shop in the bar when I was a boy. Later, we’ll give you Dad’s health-food recipe for constipation. There was no alarm back then because there were no robberies. The mother ran the shop. She used to work in Uncle Jim’s country shop in Ahaneboy, just outside Castleisland. Her parents were both dead by the time Mam was 15. Mam could run Dunnes Stores before she got us up for school.

I still wonder how we had so many items for sale in such a small shop. Our neighbour, Jerome Murphy, who ran The Bargain Stores, used to proclaim: “For sale. Everything from a horse’s collar to a ladies’ knickers.”

The salty pigs’ heads were piled high on our counter. I used to think the pigs were winking at me when I was a child. That was because the eyes were taken out as there wasn’t much custom for pigs’ eyes.

I still love pig’s head. The meat is sweet. Eric Browne took us to a game in Croke Park and there was only seating for two in the packed train. Two of us were standing in the aisle. Eric opened up a message bag and took out a sliced pan, a pound of butter and a pig’s head. He was a butcher and expertly sliced up the head. The two delicates opposite us got up and left. The brain surgery was too much for them.

Wouldn’t it be a great way to get rid of someone who was coughing on the bus? When we had the shop, people used to say: “Put that in the book.” It was the practice back then for the women to order their groceries and pay later. I found some of the old accounting books in the attic.

This order was from December, 1968. “8lbs of sugar. 2lbs butter. 10 Woods. Aspirins. Omo. Pig’s head. Jellies. Bacon. Loan one pound. Drinks five shillings and nine pence.”

The nutritionists will be horrified.

The Woods were not golf clubs but a particularly strong type of untipped cigarettes called Woodbines. The Woodbines killed more people than the Great War. But no one had much of a clue in the 1960s. It seems some doctors advised their patients to take a few puffs to ease anxiety.

Every order was marked “Paid” or was crossed out. Not one person reneged. Our customers were friends and relations. Dad and Mam would never see anyone stuck. Dad never followed up on the unpaid bills. He let people pay in their own time. Mam was the businesswoman. She would send out bills if a wealthy person was slow in paying.

There was an expenses entry. “Billy Shoes 2.0.0.” The shoes cost two pounds. A lot of money at the time. Mam and Dad worked hard to keep the show on the road.

The Christmas drinks order included two-dozen Babycham. If you drank the two-dozen Babycham in one go it would have no effect on the sobriety levels. Babycham was for women. I used to bring a fizzy orange out to the women who stayed in the car as they were too shy to come in to the pub. Mam soon put paid to that carry-on. She practically dragged the women inside.

There were some women customers who did come in for a drink. They took a Winter’s Tale sherry in the snug. I often joined the company at my mother’s behest. Some of the women used to take biscuits out of the row of glass-faced boxes and there was no payment. I became a biscuit detective. I enjoyed listening to the women and they took no notice of me.

They would speak about women’s troubles, as was the term used mostly by men who didn’t really want to get into the detail of hysterectomies and cystitis. Dad said it was a near certainty I would become a gynaecologist before I left primary school. Or maybe a gastroenterologist.

There was a page in the 1968 accounts given over to a cure for constipation. The cure is in my mother’s writing but was most likely dictated by Dad, who worked in chemist shops before he left for England.

The cure was: “Olive Oil 2-4 dessert spoonfuls. Every morning. Liquid paraffin if needs be. Senokot tablets. Natural laxative. Deep breathe. Every moment of the day.”

The shop closed in 1970. The supermarkets took over and by then Dad was making a living out of writing.

My parents bought the pub and shop back in 1955. Every single entry in the 1955 accounts was in a woman’s name. The women did all the shopping back then.

What was surprising was the fact there was plenty of drink brought home, especially at Christmas. The bacon salesman was Johnny O’Shea, from Tralee. Dad and himself often did duets in the shop. The women waited around until Johnny delivered on Fridays for the concert.

The 1955 items were fairly basic. Sugar, loose tea from the big timber tea box, fluffy loaves and, of course, packets of Woods, which came in fives. Snuff was charged up, as was a drink known as wine. The wine was really a sherry. Usually Winter’s Tale. Some of the brands sold are still on sale in the shops.

Brylcreem, which I use to this day, was very popular, as was glycerine for oily hair. Cadbury’s came in small, slim bars and we plagued my mother for the chocolate treats. I used to lick the chocolate to make it last longer. I can’t wait to get my taste back after the Covid.

I have the long-page, hardback, red- lined accounts before me as I write in tune to the health store alarm. The pages are yellow and faded, but the memory of my parents and their customers is as vivid as ever.

The accounts give me hope we can survive the pandemic. Our pub is quiet now due to the Covid, but we have, somehow, kept this old house going for 66 years. I hope I’m allowed to call myself a writer. If you accept I am, well then, we have had a writer in the pub for all of those 66 years.

We will keep on going regardless.

John B’s will not be closing any time soon.