Medicine scandal: ‘I looked through the files. There was problem after problem in terms of prescribing’

Whistleblower believes ‘head should roll’ over the South Kerry CAMHS scandal

Locum consultant psychiatrist Dr Ankur Sharma. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Dr David Kromer says he has not worked as a doctor since, although he remains registered to do so. Expand

Dr David Kromer says he has not worked as a doctor since, although he remains registered to do so.

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

Within days of arriving to work in his new job on September 7, 2020, locum consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr Ankur Sharma was handed a file by a junior doctor.

You have to read this,” the junior doctor said.

