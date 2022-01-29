Medicine scandal: ‘I looked through the files. There was problem after problem in terms of prescribing’

Within days of arriving to work in his new job on September 7, 2020, locum consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr Ankur Sharma was handed a file by a junior doctor.

“You have to read this,” the junior doctor said.

When Dr Sharma looked at the file he was immediately concerned. Huge chunks of it appeared to be missing.

A different junior doctor had been involved in the care of the patient. His name was Dr David Kromer, a Czech-born non-consultant hospital doctor who had spent the previous four years working in the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS).

Dr Kromer (43) had recently started a new role in North Kerry CAMHS and Dr Sharma had never met him.

The consultant psychiatrist chased it up and said he was told Dr Kromer’s excuse was that the information was “locked in his head” and that he could retrieve it when he needed to complete the notes.

Alarm bells were ringing in Dr Sharma’s mind.

Aged 40 and born in India, Dr Sharma has spent most of his adult life in London. He did basic psychiatric training at the Royal Free Hospital training scheme and higher specialist training at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

He decided to do locum work instead of seeking a permanent position as he hoped this would allow him more flexibility to spend time on art, his favourite pastime.

After working for an NHS Trust in Salisbury he came to South Mayo CAMHS, a service he is full of praise for, in 2019. Then came a spell in Cork before he pitched up in South Kerry. He knew it was an under-resourced CAMHS service under significant pressure. It had not had a permanent consultant psychiatrist since 2016. But he never imagined things could be as bad as they were.

After the first file issue, he started to look at other files.

“I looked at seven. All had problem after problem after problem in terms of prescribing,” he said.

It would later emerge that concerns about Dr Kromer had been repeatedly flagged long before then but not enough was done.

Dr Sharma’s intervention brought matters to a head.

On September 22, 2020, he wrote to CAMHS clinical director Dr Louise Connolly. The email synopsised many of the problems he had already seen in just a few short weeks.

They included inaccurate over-diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in a large number of cases without proper assessment, leading to harmful or incorrect clinical management. Repeated use of “risky poly-pharmacy”, the prescription of multiple drugs, was highlighted.

There were other problems too. He feared the general trend of over-prescribing medication might be related to a lack of options for psychological and family-based interventions due to lack of training in the team.

In other words, there were few alternatives to just prescribing medication.

“I want to highlight the task of resolving the above is immense,” Dr Sharma wrote.

Dr Kromer stopped working the following month and says he has not worked as a doctor since, although he remains registered to do so.

Dr Finbarr O’Leary, a consultant psychiatrist based in Cork, was brought in to do an audit of 50 random files.

He concluded in November 2020 that Dr Sharma’s concerns were legitimate and that he needed every possible administrative and clinical support. It would be a further five months before a full “look back” review of South Kerry CAMHS was announced.

This week the review, which looked at 1,332 South Kerry CAMHS cases dating between July 2016 and April 2021 delivered its findings. It described the treatment of 227 children received from a junior doctor as “risky”. The report did not name names, but the doctor in question is Dr Kromer.

The review also found proof of significant harm to 46 service users. The harm included production of breast milk, as a result of the prescription of the anti-psychotic drug Risperidone, significant weight gain, sleepiness during daytime and raised blood pressure.

The problems ran much deeper than a single doctor. Supervision and governance failings were found. Concerns about Dr Kromer were first reported in 2018, but there was no proof these were addressed. Concerns about his prescribing were “clear” in 2019. His supervisor advised changes needed to be made but did not insist on these.

In a finding which rankled with parents, the report said no “extreme or catastrophic harm” had occurred.

For many families the impact of substandard care was indeed “catastrophic”.

Parents spoke of children losing years of their lives and of being tranquillised to the extent they could not express normal emotions.

Children had to go “cold turkey” to come off the drugs.

The report sparked a national discussion about mental health services for children. Taoiseach Michéal Martin described what had been found as shocking, very serious and unacceptable.

He pledged action in the form of a nationwide audit of prescribing by CAMHS teams.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said compensation would have to be paid to those affected. This will be discussed by Cabinet next week. But what of the whistleblower, Dr Sharma, and the supports Dr O’Leary recommended he receive?

According to Dr Sharma, these were not forthcoming, even after he discovered a batch of 55 cases which were “lost to follow-up”.

These were cases where children were prescribed inappropriate combinations of drugs, in some cases for years, without ever having their cased reviewed.

“This CAMHS team was under-resourced to the point that I was screaming for resources and next door is a lush 16 or 17-member look back review team,” he said.

“We had 10 members on our team and admin staff. And here is double the size of the team looking at files. I said to them I would rather have a dead file than a dead child.”

According to Dr Sharma, he ended up being “sidelined” and “undermined”.

He was asked to take time off and then placed on administrative duties, on the basis he was in danger of burn out, even though he protested he was not.

Ultimately he resigned and went on to work in two other CAMHS teams, in Cork and Clare, but became so disillusioned he has now stopped working for the HSE altogether. Dr Sharma is in no doubt “heads should roll over” what happened in South Kerry.

HSE CEO Paul Reid was non-committal on the issue of disciplinary action when asked about it on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland yesterday, saying it was not specifically recommended in the report.

But he did say Dr Sharma’s claims he was sidelined would be looked into.

“Of course we will look through all of that. I would be very concerned if that was the process that happened because we do value people who come forward,” he said.

“If certain things hadn’t been raised at that point in time, unfortunately things would have continued.”