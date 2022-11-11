Medical gaslighting makes me furious — too many women are being let down by our healthcare system

In the week that CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett spent in a cemetery, when by right she should have been at home with her children, another funeral was taking place. The details were horribly, tragically similar. This was the funeral of the mother of a two-year-old child, also in her thirties. In the front row sat a young widower, stoic but shell-shocked, flanked by young siblings. His little toddler, dressed in a puffer jacket, chatted with family members , ducking around the altar as toddlers do, seemingly oblivious to where they were, and the fact that this would be as physically close as they would ever be to their mother again. “They won’t remember any of this, thank god,” someone said to me afterwards as I cried about the reality of this child losing their mother. I still don’t know if what they said is a good thing or not.

This woman, let’s call her Sarah, had gone to her GP around a half-dozen times, complaining repeatedly of headaches. On more than one occasion, she was informed that it was a ‘sinus thing’. Eventually, well over a year after her first visit, she was referred to a specialist, who diagnosed her with Stage 4 cancer. Sarah wasn’t to know her diagnosis, but she was always sure something was not right, which is why she went back to the doctor, time and time again. Treatment began in earnest, but it was too little, too late. Her child wasn’t yet a year old. A year would have made an incredible difference to her chances of survival. Coulda, woulda, shoulda.

I know that being a healthcare professional means marrying the breadth of medical know-how to the impossible complexity and unpredictability of the human body. It can never be a precise science. The best in the world occasionally get it wrong. Add a healthcare system that is barely fit for purpose, and creaking at the seams, into the mix, and instances of misdiagnosis are not as rare as they should be.

A recent Twitter survey asked users if they had experienced medical gaslighting — 85.7pc of respondents said they had

I’m lucky in that I have a GP who will more often than not take my word for things. She listens. She takes me seriously. If I ask, she will refer me to other professionals. She will not downplay my concern about this lump or that cough that won’t go away. She does not half-heart it, ever.

But let’s be honest for a second. There are those in the profession that do.

Recently, I learned a term, and I thought about it again this week: medical gaslighting. It happens when healthcare professionals explain away a patient’s symptoms with non-medical or emotional reasons (and, where you see the word ‘emotional’, you can almost always associate the word ‘female’). These professionals — often overworked, burnt-out and keen to cut into their caseload — seem to try out any diagnosis that fits, even if it turns out not to be the case.

Most people I know enter into medicine as professionals because they want to help and save and care. They’re not usually in it for perks and short hours. It’s the reason most of us receive such incredible, unforgettable care at our most critical and vulnerable.

During that funeral, I thought of the healthcare professional who Sarah had gone to see many times. Was this, a day when a young family has been decimated, just another day at the office for them? Was that person aware that their patient was heading for the cemetery, probably around the same time they would take their lunch break? Would they care? What must a healthcare professional feel in this scenario?

CervicalCheck was seen as a definitive example of how badly let-down by the healthcare system Irish women are. And it should have been a scandal, involving as it did women who were advocating for their own health and showing up for smears, just as they had been told to do. But I’d go further than that and say there are instances in which women, showing up for their own health, are let down by the healthcare system every day. Facebook parenting groups are packed with mothers who are perturbed after a doctor has dismissed their child’s serious symptoms as plain-old mollycoddling.

A close relative of mine went to her GP for more than a year complaining of back pain. It was only after she went for a routine scan, five years after her first cancer, that late-stage spinal cancer was found. After that, silence. Apart from a big fat ‘oh well’ from those who had the power to save her in the first place.

After her funeral, I looked at Sarah’s Facebook page, and found a picture of her that made me weep. Her child was lying contentedly on her chest, dozing as blissful and safe as any toddler on their mother’s breast. Sarah had received her cancer diagnosis by that point. All I can see in her eyes is fear and sadness, albeit with a dash of determination and hope. The picture makes me upset and furious beyond belief — at fate, at the cruelty of life, and at the shortcomings of medicine.

If you are a healthcare professional and we happen to cross paths in the future, know this: if ever I am fatally dismissed or misdiagnosed through no fault of my own, and through a scenario where I’m just one of a dozen patients to be ticked off a to-do list, expect to be haunted by me, every second of the day, until you finally make it over to my side.