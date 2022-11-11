| 12.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Medical gaslighting makes me furious — too many women are being let down by our healthcare system

Tanya Sweeney

'Instances of misdiagnosis are not as rare as they should be' Expand

Close

'Instances of misdiagnosis are not as rare as they should be'

'Instances of misdiagnosis are not as rare as they should be'

'Instances of misdiagnosis are not as rare as they should be'

In the week that CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett spent in a cemetery, when by right she should have been at home with her children, another funeral was taking place. The details were horribly, tragically similar. This was the funeral of the mother of a two-year-old child, also in her thirties. In the front row sat a young widower, stoic but shell-shocked, flanked by young siblings. His little toddler, dressed in a puffer jacket, chatted with family members , ducking around the altar as toddlers do, seemingly oblivious to where they were, and the fact that this would be as physically close as they would ever be to their mother again. “They won’t remember any of this, thank god,” someone said to me afterwards as I cried about the reality of this child losing their mother. I still don’t know if what they said is a good thing or not.

This woman, let’s call her Sarah, had gone to her GP around a half-dozen times, complaining repeatedly of headaches. On more than one occasion, she was informed that it was a ‘sinus thing’. Eventually, well over a year after her first visit, she was referred to a specialist, who diagnosed her with Stage 4 cancer. Sarah wasn’t to know her diagnosis, but she was always sure something was not right, which is why she went back to the doctor, time and time again. Treatment began in earnest, but it was too little, too late. Her child wasn’t yet a year old. A year would have made an incredible difference to her chances of survival. Coulda, woulda, shoulda.

Most Watched

Privacy