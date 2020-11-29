McEntee hung out to dry by political masters

A disservice was done to Justice Minister Helen McEntee when her political masters got her to go before the Dáil on Thursday and claim that hers was the decisive voice in the appointment of Séamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court.

It put her in the position of stating implausibly that she had the competence to assess, without advice, the relative merits of Woulfe and the five Court of Appeal judges who expressed an interest in the post.

It made her party to the evasiveness that has permeated the statements of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Taoiseach Micheál Martin about their role in the appointment.

It was all so unnecessary. Nothing needed to be hidden.

Varadkar says the reason for not making the appointment before he ceased to be Taoiseach is that it was inappropriate for a caretaker government to have done so.

However, his Government did not let this stop it from making Mary Irvine President of the High Court.

It is plain that the real reason for the delay was Séamus Woulfe's wholly admirable preference to continue as Attorney General.

This is borne out by Varadkar's statement that it was not until a week before the new Government was formed that the three party leaders decided Woulfe would not be reappointed.

He added in relation to the Supreme Court: "For transparency and information I informed the other leaders that there was a vacancy, that Séamus Woulfe had been recommended by JAAB [Judicial Appointments Advisory Board] as suitable… and that was the end of the conversation."

The impression is that no commitment was sought, let alone obtained, from the other party leaders about Woulfe's appointment. Varadkar gives no account of any response from Martin.

Martin, for his part, has not really enlightened us on how he responded at the time, giving the impression that he agreed only after he became Taoiseach.

Minister McEntee admitted not alerting Taoiseach Micheál Martin to the expressions of interest in the post from existing judges - a concealment the experienced Brendan Howlin identified as a surprising departure from long-established practice.

She also revealed Varadkar told her Woulfe would be a good judge, adding implausibly that she was not influenced by this - the Tánaiste had kept this from the Dáil in his earlier statement on the matter.

Why this reticence about admitting that the appointment of Woulfe was a result of the Coalition deal?

Unlike his predecessor Máire Whelan, who was appointed to the Court of Appeal in 2017, Séamus Woulfe submitted himself to the judicial appointments process set up in the 1990s with attorneys general in mind, following a controversy over the appointment of attorney general Harry Whelehan as president of the High Court.

JAAB, chaired by Chief Justice Frank Clarke, certified Woulfe as a suitable candidate.

If it was a mistake to appoint Woulfe, responsibility lies with JAAB as well as the Government. In their defence, it is fair to recognise that the insight into the processes of government acquired as attorney general is valuable in the Supreme Court. Some of our best supreme court judges, notably Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh, have been former attorneys general appointed directly.

It is sad that the talented Helen McEntee should begin as a minister with her credibility being called in question.

But she is just the latest in a succession of eminent personages whose standing has been needlessly diminished by this whole unfortunate saga.