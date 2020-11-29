| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

McEntee hung out to dry by political masters

Charles Lysaght

The Justice Minister was made party to the evasiveness around the Woulfe saga as the collateral damage grew, writes Charles Lysaght

COMMENT: Varadkar told McEntee that Woulfe would be a good judge. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie Expand

Close

COMMENT: Varadkar told McEntee that Woulfe would be a good judge. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

COMMENT: Varadkar told McEntee that Woulfe would be a good judge. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

COMMENT: Varadkar told McEntee that Woulfe would be a good judge. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A disservice was done to Justice Minister Helen McEntee when her political masters got her to go before the Dáil on Thursday and claim that hers was the decisive voice in the appointment of Séamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court.

It put her in the position of stating implausibly that she had the competence to assess, without advice, the relative merits of Woulfe and the five Court of Appeal judges who expressed an interest in the post.

It made her party to the evasiveness that has permeated the statements of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Taoiseach Micheál Martin about their role in the appointment.

Privacy