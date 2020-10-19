| 12.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

McDonald interview shows Sinn Féin will happily indulge in doublethink when it suits

Senan Molony

Party holds wildly contrasting positions either side of Border

Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald wants to have it both ways at all times, according to her political critics.

But in a major Morning Ireland interview today she gave twin demonstrations that her detractors may have a point.

On Covid-19, Ms McDonald wants the Government to follow the public health advice, with the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) having twice recommended Level 5 maximum lockdown. But she also wants maximum support from Government with a restoration of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) to its original level of €350 a week for all.

Related Content