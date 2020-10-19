McDonald interview shows Sinn Féin will happily indulge in doublethink when it suits

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald wants to have it both ways at all times, according to her political critics.

But in a major Morning Ireland interview today she gave twin demonstrations that her detractors may have a point.

On Covid-19, Ms McDonald wants the Government to follow the public health advice, with the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) having twice recommended Level 5 maximum lockdown. But she also wants maximum support from Government with a restoration of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) to its original level of €350 a week for all.

She wants both lives and livelihoods, naturally, but at massive subvention, even though the Taoiseach, Minister for Finance and Tánaiste have all said the PUP was scaled back in order to make it sustainable. It was originally envisaged to last a maximum of 12 weeks and did not reflect anyone’s actual earnings in order to be speedily put in place.

“We have made the point time and again that additional restrictions - whatever they are - need to be matched by additional supports and protections,” Ms McDonald said, before specifying that there should be a renewed ban on evictions, and home loan payment protections.

She also criticised the “two different approaches” to Covid-19 between the North and here, with rampant infection rates in the former more than two and a half times the latter over recent times. “We have long argued for an all-Ireland approach to this,” Ms McDonald declared.

Yet she then justified “two different approaches” in the two jurisdictions when it came to her own party.

Sinn Féin has told an oversight body here it has no right to query an estimated €4m bequest to the party in Northern Ireland because the party operates on “a six- and 26-county basis”.

This may surprise the many who have heard ad-nauseam Sinn Féin assertions that it is the only “all-island” party, even though the Greens operate on a 32-county basis.

Ms McDonald has told the Standards in Public Office Commission in a personally signed letter that the giant legacy from British-based recluse William Hampton had not been accepted in “the 26-county jurisdiction.”

It was instead received in the North, she maintained, and thus covered by UK electoral law, which places no limit on personal political donations.

Here are other areas where there appears to be a disparity between Sinn Féin in the Republic and in the North. When these are pointed out, the party’s standard response is that it is just one of five political blocs in Government in Northern Ireland.

Local authority rents

Rents have been increased for social housing tenants in Northern Ireland, contrasting with a Sinn Féin call for a three-year rent freeze in the Republic.

The 2.75pc hike came into effect in April in the North, at the height of lockdown, with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive saying it needed the money to fund itself.

While council rates are increased in the North during a pandemic, no such increase has taken place here and the Government recently decided to freeze the LPT (Local Property Tax).

Pandemic unemployment supports

A single claimant aged under 25 is entitled to £342.72 per month in universal credit if unemployed during the pandemic in Northern Ireland. That’s the equivalent of €378.23 per month, or €87.28 per week, whereas the lowest level of PUP in the Republic is €203.

Thus there are low income supports provided to people who have lost their jobs north of the Border.

Meanwhile parts of Northern Ireland have a Covid incidence rate four times the 250 per 100,000 population per fortnight seen nationally across the Republic.

Sinn Féin is power-sharing at Stormont while criticising the fact that there are now reduced pandemic payments in the Republic – even though payments in the Republic are three times higher than in the North.

Retirement age

From this month, the retirement age for welfare purposes has risen to 66 in Northern Ireland with all-party support.

That jurisdiction will further raise the state pension age to 67 in the medium term.

The current qualifying age for all State pensions in the Republic is 66, although you may sign on once after 65 for a pre-retirement payment, as if looking for work.

An increase in the automatic State pension age to 67 in 2021 and to 68 in 2028 had been planned. But the new three-party Coalition has scotched that schedule.

In last week’s Budget it was announced that the qualifying age for a State pension will continue to be 66. This means legislation will have to be introduced soon to reverse the increase in pension age to 67 that is currently included in social welfare legislation.

Business closure supports

In the Republic there is a maximum closure rate of direct grant support for businesses that is worth €5,000 a week, announced at the same time that Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan went into Level 4.

At the same time, the maximum north of the Border is €4,000 a month, or five times smaller than the subventions in the Republic.

Sinn Féin’s alternative budget sees 19 proposed tax increases to support its spending, while the party would also abolish the Help-to-Buy scheme.

This is a Fianna Fáil-inspired move to boost the purchasing power of first-time buyers. But it has been independently assessed as simply pushing up house prices.

Housing

In the case of social and affordable homes, the total capital spend of the Government will amount to €1.3bn — compared to Sinn Féin’s advocated investment level of €2.8bn.

In Northern Ireland the spending and targets figures are not readily translatable, but are far less on a per capita basis. Housing lists are falling in the North, but there is a significant accommodation problem in both jurisdictions.

The disparities are thus pronounced on either side of the Border, and while Sinn Féin as a party might get amazing windfalls like the millions willed by a lonely recluse, it is impossible to see it chancing on sources of free money in the Republic that would support its spending wish-list when in Government — that is, without shackling future generations to the repayment of borrowed billions.