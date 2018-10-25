MBS - from promising reformer to tainted heir to Saudi crown

Exactly a year ago, Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, was on top of the world.

Exactly a year ago, Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, was on top of the world.

Or more specifically, he was on stage at the first 'Davos in the Desert' investment summit in Riyadh, happily discussing his plans for a $500bn (€439bn) new Saudi mega city.

Western politicians and international business leaders flocked to hear the young prince describe his vision of a reformed Saudi economy and of a gentler society freed from the grip of hardline clerics.