Opinion Comment

Thursday 25 October 2018

MBS - from promising reformer to tainted heir to Saudi crown

 

Backer: US President Donald Trump has been a close supporter of Crown Prince Mohammed. Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters
Backer: US President Donald Trump has been a close supporter of Crown Prince Mohammed. Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters

Analysis: Raf Sanchez

Exactly a year ago, Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, was on top of the world.

Or more specifically, he was on stage at the first 'Davos in the Desert' investment summit in Riyadh, happily discussing his plans for a $500bn (€439bn) new Saudi mega city.

Western politicians and international business leaders flocked to hear the young prince describe his vision of a reformed Saudi economy and of a gentler society freed from the grip of hardline clerics.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to Opinions.

Sign In

New to Independent.ie? Sign up

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Don't Miss