May you never meet your heroes, in the small hours

The release of Small Hours, Graeme Thomson's biography of the late John Martyn, reminded me that I was a witness to what was possibly one of the happier moments of Martyn's life.

One day in the 1980s, I was on Grafton Street when I saw Martyn walking hand in hand with a woman into Weir's jewellers. I later realised the woman must be Annie Furlong, then a studio manager at Windmill Lane, and that their visit to Weir's must have been connected to the fact that they were soon to be married.

Anyone who saw them that day, however briefly, would have seen nothing more than a couple of beautiful people, having a great time.