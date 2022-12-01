Matt Hancock’s I’m a Celeb stint showed the public what politicians are really like — tenaciously, unnaturally self-interested

As regular readers will know, I adore reality TV and need little to no excuse to add yet another series to my treasured, burgeoning collection. So when Matt Hancock absented himself from his constituents, with the same apparent ease with which he absented himself from his wife, I dutifully set I’m A Celebrity to series link and started following the show with studied devotion.

As a trash TV aficionado, I was excited. A politician like Hancock had the potential to be vaulted straight into the Hall of Fame of all-time great reality TV stars. Would he have the hubris of a Lisa Vanderpump, the duplicitousness of Jen Shah, or the compelling cringe of a Curtis Pritchard?

It emerged early on that Hancock’s first and fatal flaw is that he obviously doesn’t watch reality TV. His interpretation of a good contestant was to try very hard to be a lovely fella, pottering around in the background of the show collecting firewood and saying ‘good morning’ to people. This defies belief, because we know there can’t be a universe where Hancock considers himself to be anything other than the protagonist of life. This man was made most famous for betraying both the mother of his own children and the British public for what he believed was the just and proper pursuit of his own lustful desires. We know this because he has spent almost all his time since walking around like a bootleg Hugh Grant, telling everyone, “I fell in love.” Arrogance, Actually.

With the depth and dimension of a cardboard cutout of himself, he came into the jungle refusing to reveal a single normal emotion. Every morning, he was haunted by Ant and Dec — the grin reapers — who would do their jaunty little walk into camp and announce that, yes, ITV had investigated and verified with yet another poll that Hancock was indeed still absolutely reviled by the British public. One, two, three, four, five, six times in a row, he won the most votes for the punishing Bushtucker trials. From my couch, I scrutinised his face for signs of hurt. What normal person could endure such brutal waves of loathing, from millions of people, day after day? But each time, his face would scaffold a smile as though this were all such a jape, a joke that Hancock was not alone in on but had actually masterminded himself. It was unnatural, it was unbelievable, and most unforgivably of all, it was bad reality TV. Where was the anguish? Where was the torment? Where was your rich interior life, Matt Hancock?

His “realest” moments were fake. Shortly after his jungle debut, he told a fellow contestant with the rehearsed authenticity of a Hollyoaks thespian, “What I’m really looking for is a bit of forgiveness.” Who else imagined him whispering the same line to himself on the plane over, trying on different intonations, tones and inflections until it sounded genuine?

As I watched the cockroaches shower down upon his head, their tiny bodies with their skittery legs cascading past his shark-dead eyes and near-neutral facial expression, I was not sure I had ever seen anyone look less like an earthling

He plodded around the camp aping the cooking and chatting of the other contestants, like a latter-day ET desperately trying to blend into the human domesticity of Elliot’s house. The only crack in the MP’s carefully cultivated image of the “perfect” contestant were his slovenly habits. Hancock drew the ire of fellow celebs for persistently failing to clean up his shaving bowl, in the style of a man who had long-ago grown accustomed to being coddled by either a wife or a maid. Or perhaps, as a man who had always considered the former to be a synonym for the latter.

By his fourth or fifth Bushtucker nomination in a row, Hancock was getting through the trials with almost mechanical efficiency. No matter how grotesque, gruelling or terrifying the task, he seemed to have the power to disassociate from his emotions entirely and endure the ordeals with minimal human reaction. With a chill, I began to understand that Hancock has an innate ability to suppress the most natural responses of disgust, fear and shock — perhaps because the politician had calculated that allowing something as unreliable as an emotion to break through his Stepford Wife surface was far too much of a threat to his personal best interests.

He neutered the Bushtucker trials of their entire point: to expose celebrities to extreme tribulations that force them to reveal to us — the hungry, nosy public — their most unvarnished, raw and ugly instincts and fears. For someone apparently desperate to break the exterior shell of politics and show his vulnerable, allegedly existent humanity to the world, Hancock was wasting his best chance. And as I watched the cockroaches shower down upon his head, their tiny bodies with their skittery legs cascading past his shark-dead eyes and near-neutral facial expression, I was not sure I had ever seen anyone look less like an earthling. Clearly, this was a person who could rally a superhuman ability to hold his nose and suffer if he knew there would be something in it for him. So, in a way, Hancock did succeed in his self-professed quest to show the public what politicians are really like. I’m sorry to say that, in some cases, it’s just that: tenaciously, unnaturally self-interested.

Despite his punishing start on the show, Hancock eventually managed to defy the odds and come third: hardly the first time a Tory has, against all good sense and the pursuit of a just world, still managed to win votes. But regardless of how well he fared in last week’s final, Hancock’s £400,000 appearance on I’m a Celeb taught us one thing. When a politician appears in front of the public as a person — even a calculating, guarded one — most people don’t have it in them to completely despise him. Perhaps it’s because it serves crappy elected representatives well to have monster myths spread about them, so that when they eventually display even the smallest trace of humanity, it disarms people. Either way, Hancock will indeed have succeeded in going on to the show and revealing humanity. Only the humanity won’t have been within him, the politician, but the public he betrayed.