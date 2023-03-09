| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Matt Hancock finally realises politics can be a cruel sport

Gerard O'Regan

Matt Hancock howls with pain after being bitten by a scorpion on 'I&rsquo;m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' Expand
Journalist Isabel Oakeshott Expand

Close

Matt Hancock howls with pain after being bitten by a scorpion on 'I&rsquo;m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'

Matt Hancock howls with pain after being bitten by a scorpion on 'I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'

Journalist Isabel Oakeshott

Journalist Isabel Oakeshott

/

Matt Hancock howls with pain after being bitten by a scorpion on 'I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'

When he was UK health secretary during the Covid pandemic, Matt Hancock was pivotal in many Downing Street battles. Then, almost overnight, a storm over his private life torpedoed his political career.

He has subsequently been pilloried by an unrelenting anti-lockdown cabal in the UK. They argue there had been utter over-reaction by the government, manifest in decisions such as closing schools and banning care-home visits.

Related topics

More On Boris Johnson

Most Watched

Privacy