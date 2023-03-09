Matt Hancock finally realises politics can be a cruel sport

When he was UK health secretary during the Covid pandemic, Matt Hancock was pivotal in many Downing Street battles. Then, almost overnight, a storm over his private life torpedoed his political career.

He has subsequently been pilloried by an unrelenting anti-lockdown cabal in the UK. They argue there had been utter over-reaction by the government, manifest in decisions such as closing schools and banning care-home visits.

Hancock subsequently appeared on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, probably hoping his antics on the reality TV show – eating snails and getting up close to assorted reptiles – might revamp his image.

But his hopes for rehabilitation were dashed when journalist Isabel Oakeshott reneged on a deal between them.

He had commissioned her to ghostwrite his pandemic diaries, and gave her access to an estimated 100,000 confidential WhatsApp messages dating from his time in government. They both agreed these texts would be the bedrock for the book, chronicling his time confronting the Covid crisis.

However, without his knowledge, she gave these private WhatsApp messages to a national newspaper. It was undoubtedly an act of personal betrayal.

Oakeshott dispensed with the old maxim that a journalist “never reveals their sources”.

She also ignored the fact she had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Hancock. It’s difficult now to see anybody ever trusting her with confidential material or speaking to her off the record ever again.

Ironically, like Hancock, she too was involved in a high-profile marriage break-up, as the Covid maelstrom swept the country.

For the past four years, the married mother of three has been in a relationship with Richard Tice, leader of a fringe political party called Reform UK.

Expand Close Journalist Isabel Oakeshott / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Journalist Isabel Oakeshott

Tice, a one-time acolyte of Nigel Farage, is one of the most high-profile names thrown up by a fusion of Brexit and Covid. He has a fierce loathing of the EU, coupled with a public rage over the many diktats and restraints imposed by Westminster during the pandemic.

Oakeshott shares a similar ideology. She too believes Hancock was one of those ministers who “completely over-reacted” to Covid. ​

Oakeshott and Tice argue that the vast trove of leaked messages show the government was in a state of perpetual confusion. The messages certainly provide some insight into the thinking of Hancock and his cabinet colleagues. But taken in isolation, they can lead easily to distorted conclusions.

When accessing such evidence, it should be acknowledged that, in any work scenario, privately expressed feelings to close colleagues are often jocular in tone.

For example, one message from Hancock to the education secretary reads: “Cracking announcement today. What a bunch of arses the teaching unions are.”

The reply: “I know. They really do hate work.”

But other titbits are more insightful. For example, Britain’s top civil servant warned that prime minister Boris Johnson was “nationally distrusted”. He recommended he should not be the person to announce new social distancing rules because of his obvious lack of credibility.

Meanwhile, an official inquiry into the role played by the British government and the health services during the pandemic is already under way.

One of the criticisms of Hancock is that his messages suggest he was overly concerned with his public image – even when the pandemic death toll was rising

Hancock says he had already provided the WhatsApp messages to this investigating team. Therefore, he says, there was no need to put them into the public arena at this time.

This cuts no ice with the duopoly of Oakeshott and Tice. Their minds are already made up. They insist the inquiry will be a “colossal whitewash”.

One of the criticisms of Hancock is that his messages suggest he was overly concerned with his public image – even when the pandemic death toll was rising. This is hardly a shocking conclusion. Politicians always have one eye on public opinion. They know opinion can make or break their careers.

One of the most intriguing mysteries is why Hancock chose Oakeshott to write his memoir. She accepts she has previously broken confidences if she felt it was in the “public interest”. Hancock has now called time on his political career and will not run in the next election.

Should the one-time jockey have stayed with the sport of kings? Too late, he has found that politics is the cruellest sport of all.