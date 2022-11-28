| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Matt Hancock didn’t get the comeuppance we dreamed of on I’m A Celebrity but it might not prove to be the PR win he thinks it is yet

Kirsty Blake Knox

Matt Hancock's stint on I'm A Celebrity... may be seen as a win short term. Photo: ITV Expand
TV critics and columnists said casting Hancock was a &lsquo;genius&rsquo; move for ITV producers (Photo: ITV) Expand
Hancock's Tik Tok and Instagram following has skyrocketed since he entered the jungle (Photo: ITV) Expand

Close

Matt Hancock's stint on I'm A Celebrity... may be seen as a win short term. Photo: ITV

Matt Hancock's stint on I'm A Celebrity... may be seen as a win short term. Photo: ITV

TV critics and columnists said casting Hancock was a &lsquo;genius&rsquo; move for ITV producers (Photo: ITV)

TV critics and columnists said casting Hancock was a ‘genius’ move for ITV producers (Photo: ITV)

Hancock's Tik Tok and Instagram following has skyrocketed since he entered the jungle (Photo: ITV)

Hancock's Tik Tok and Instagram following has skyrocketed since he entered the jungle (Photo: ITV)

/

Matt Hancock's stint on I'm A Celebrity... may be seen as a win short term. Photo: ITV

When Matt Hancock entered the I’m A Celeb... jungle with a reported £400,000 paycheck, commentators, TV critics, and fellow Tory MPs were certain it was going to blow up in his face.

The New Statesman ran an article titled ‘The Sick Satisfaction of Torturing Matt Hancock on I’m A Celeb’ and spoke about the joy of communal long-distance bullying of the disgraced MP.

Most Watched

Privacy