Matt Hancock didn’t get the comeuppance we dreamed of on I’m A Celebrity but it might not prove to be the PR win he thinks it is yet

When Matt Hancock entered the I’m A Celeb... jungle with a reported £400,000 paycheck, commentators, TV critics, and fellow Tory MPs were certain it was going to blow up in his face.

The New Statesman ran an article titled ‘The Sick Satisfaction of Torturing Matt Hancock on I’m A Celeb’ and spoke about the joy of communal long-distance bullying of the disgraced MP.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris claimed many MPs had downloaded the I’m A Celebrity... app to ensure Hancock was selected to take part in as many grizzly and disgusting challenges as possible.

It seemed just about everyone on Twitter made the same joke about looking forward to watching him eat cow/camel/wild boar anus.

There was a feeling that, at the very least, Hancock would upstage George Galloway for creating the cringiest moment in reality TV history. That horrifying moment when the MP crouched on all fours, pretending to be a domesticated cat in Celebrity Big Brother and lapped milk out of Rula Lenska’s cupped palms, destroyed his political credibility for good. It created an image that, tragically, I will never be able to wipe from my mind.

TV critics and columnists said casting Hancock was a ‘genius’ move for ITV producers, and it certainly proved compulsive — a record 10 million people tuned into the opening episode.

We all were looking forward to complete and utter car crash TV. Only that didn’t happen. Instead, I’m A Celebrity... depressingly turned into what Hancock had banked on — a reality TV redemption. Bubblegum reality shows are ideal vehicles for this — it allows celebrities to gloss over their past indiscretions and rewrite their public persona.

Instead, depressingly turned into what Hancock had banked on — a reality TV redemption.

They are transferred from shiny celebrity worlds into less glamorous artificial ones, where we see them waking up first thing in the morning and arguing over food rations seven nights a week. They become relatable and oftentimes even likeable. It works along the lines of the adage, ‘to know everything is to forgive anything’.

The celebrities who take part in these events seem to grasp that principle. Boy George, for example, did a lot of chanting and tapping in the jungle, and presented himself as a Zen artist with a love for outlandish hats. That image is certainly preferable to the one of him allegedly falsely imprisoning and assaulting another man and spending 15 months in prison for it.

Of course, it isn’t always successful, as we saw with Galloway (I’m so sorry). But if it lands properly, this sort of exposure allows them to recast themselves in the court of public opinion.

Hancock was well aware of this. The weeks before flying to Australia, he had been reportedly recovering from a case of trench foot he picked up while shooting Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. The Sun also reported he had been in talks for a place on Strictly Come Dancing, but these had not been successful. If that is the case, then Hancock may be looking to nab Calum Best’s title as the reigning King of Reality TV.

Hancock had a definite strategy — that was evident in the bushtucker trials he went through. His reactions were muted compared to Paul Burrell, who cried and begged snakes not to bite him, or Joe Swash dry-retching, or the world’s leading excrement inspector Gillian McKeith appearing to ‘faint’ live on air.

Hancock just scarfed down fish eyes and then told his campmates eating a sheep’s vagina was a bit like having a lamb chop. Ant and Dec tried to amp up the ‘grillings’ Hancock got in the camp, but they were just frustrating to watch — a few terse words here and there before everyone agreed to draw a line in the sand.

Reality TV audiences like confrontation, but it needs to be big and dramatic — like Craig confronting Nasty Nick in the original and best season of Big Brother.

On top of all this, The Observer has also reported that Hancock had a committed team working since November 8 to bolster his popularity on TikTok and social media to encourage audiences to vote for him. The paper states Hancock now has more “than 77,000 followers, while videos of him overall have been watched 400 million times”.

Despite coming third, many are saying that Hancock has, in reality, won. But that’s over-egging things. Firstly, the world and its wife is calling for him to resign from politics.

The Sun reported that his partner Gina Coldangelo is in “secret talks” with PR agencies to help him segue into the showbiz circuit. They claim Hancock stands to make several million in the coming year. While he may have won short term, I think reports of a glittering showbiz career are being greatly exaggerated.

Being an unlikely success story because you didn’t whinge when you had your head submerged in a box full of eels does not mean you are going to be a hit broadcaster.

This is why there are so many perennial reality TV stars out there. They hop from one show to the next, popular within that remit of generating headlines, but not having the weight to front or carry their own show.

Even in his post jungle chat, Hancock was back being his uncharismatic old self, talking about people seeing the person behind the politician. He was totally forgettable compared to Queen Jill Scott — the nicest person on TV — not to mention unintentionally hilarious Owen Warner.

The stint in the jungle went better for Hancock than anyone imagined, but in the long term, it may not prove to be the win he thinks it is.