Maternity hospital project an almighty mess from the start

There’s a famous yarn about a tourist in Ireland who gets lost and stops to ask the way to a certain destination. “Well, I wouldn’t start from here,” he’s told.

That is the story of all large-scale public projects here. The National Maternity Hospital (NMH) is simply the latest manifestation of the malaise.

Right now the political concentration is on whether the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group, which owns the land on which the new €800m hospital is set to be built, should sell the site to the State so the hospital sits on publicly owned land.

The Taoiseach says it should; the Tánaiste likewise. Others have suggested it’s not so much about who owns the land as whether medical decisions in the hospital itself are taken independently of any moral or religious considerations.

That would seem to be the sensible approach, but there’s definitely a bit of anti-Catholic feeling in the air, driven by a strange fear that crack squads of nuns will burst in and stop abortions taking place unless every inch of the ground is owned by the State.

Just because a group with a particular ethos owns a plot of land does not mean it gets to make the law there. The law in that respect is clear. Ireland is now a State where abortions take place legally. It is not within any charity or trust’s power to stop that.

Despite Leo Varadkar’s assurances that “any gynaecological or obstetrical procedure that was lawful in the State must be provided for”, Opposition TDs are sensing weakness and continue to insist that the main issue is about “ownership, governance, and ethos”.

But fun as all this brouhaha is, none of it answers the deeper question of whether Elm Street in Dublin 4 is the right place for the NMH.

Large-scale city centre hospitals have their place when it comes to providing services for the city in which they’re sited, and St Vincent’s is undoubtedly convenient for consultants to get to work from their nice houses in South Dublin; but they’re far less practical than national hubs.

Nor are they great for residents of the areas in which they’re built, who have to put up with traffic congestion and illegal parking by visitors.

It goes back to the original point: If you were building them now, you probably wouldn’t start from there.

Ask most people without a vested interest where the NMH should be built and they’d surely answer: On a green field site somewhere off the M50, where it could be accessible to everyone in the country, with sufficient space for parking for all staff and visitors, and accommodation for parents who wish to stay near their children while they’re being treated.

That’s what most people would say, but those people are not “experts” and so must, of course, be ignored. What do they know, after all? Instead, decisions are made by panels and advisers and various public sector mavens, recalling the adage that a camel is a horse designed by a committee.

The Government isn’t budging either way. Varadkar is adamant that Vincent’s is “the obvious best fit”, and, despite rumours that the Government is considering moving the NMH to the more accessible Tallaght Hospital site, said last week that “we haven’t given examination to alternative sites”.

It’s strange that a senior minister can say, without embarrassment, that he’s “not aware” of a Plan B, as if making sure there’s always a back-up plan in case Plan A falls through isn’t their actual job as guardians of the public good and the public purse.

It all suggests they are determined to plough on at Vincent’s come what may, so what’s stopping them?

The Opposition has said all along there should be a Compulsory Purchase Order put on the land. Families who’ve minded their own business all their lives and never bothered anyone have their homes and gardens bought from under them so roads can be built, so why not the Catholic Church?

The Government says that could tie the site up in legal action for years, and even mean, according to Micheál Martin, that the NMH is never built.

There would seem then to be only three options: accept the NMH will be on church-owned land; seize the land somehow; or go elsewhere.

The Government’s position is that the first option isn’t acceptable, the second would cause too much trouble, and the third isn’t even on its radar.

So instead they’re just trying to use public feeling to shame the religious orders into giving up the land, despite knowing all along they wouldn’t own the land on which the NMH sits.

It looks like a distraction to hide the fact it’s powerless or unwilling to act, and has had rings run round it by the church from the start.

Speaking on radio last week, Professor Anthony Staines couldn’t have been clearer that the priority should be to “stop the delay”. The row has been going on for years, as he said, and costs are rising exponentially.

The Government just needs to make a decision. Prof Staines’ preference is to find a new site, for all manner of practical reasons. But when did practicality ever carry the day?

In the unlikely event the Vatican was to capitulate and abjectly give the St Vincent’s site to the Irish State, it would be presented by campaigners, and by Government and Opposition TDs alike, as a great victory. But what really would they have won?

They’d have a secular, independent hospital, but certainly not the sort of fit-for-purpose maternity facility that meets the needs of expectant mothers for the next 100 years as envisaged.

Sadly in Ireland, these moral victories over imaginary Catholic bogeymen are all too often preferred over things that actually make a difference.