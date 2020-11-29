Master's real moments of magic came truly from the gods

Where were you that day when it happened, on June 22, 1986?

I was at home. It was a beautiful, warm day, a Sunday - mid-afternoon. The sun shone through the sitting room window, casting a glare across the television set. For a long time it was like any other game in that World Cup in Mexico, in that era of football: a war of attrition. The half-time score was 0-0.

We were shouting for Argentina, of course. Not that we shouted. We didn't tend to shout when football was on. Usually we sat in silence taking it in, making the odd comment, uttering the occasional word - or two, like Jimmy McGee: "Different class." We were 'up for' Argentina, is the more accurate term, taking pleasure in England's shortcomings and failures.

Earlier in the tournament they had managed only a scoreless draw against underdogs Morocco. We were up for Morocco, too. Mark Hateley was England's go-to man that day. Oh how Liam Tuohy flailed him afterwards.

It was four years after the Falklands War, not that we were concerned about that either to be honest.

I was 18 at the time. Liverpool was my team. The following year Peter Beardsley would join us. He was up front that day, in the Estadio Azteca, alongside Gary Lineker, on an average England team: a Stevens and a Steven, Fenwick, Butcher, Hodge and poor Kenny Samson.

All during the World Cup the heat in Mexico was a talking point. England forever complaining. At half-time against Morocco, that was their excuse.

A BBC commentator told us the team would be having cold towels in the dressing room. "Yeah, right, cold towels," we sneered. "Look at Hateley," said Liam Tuohy in his analysis, Giles and Dunphy either side, sarcasm dripping from the screen.

When it happened, the first goal, we did not see the Hand of God. It could have been the sunshine. For the action replay curtains were drawn, but no, so deft was the deceit, so slight was the hand, even in the replay you could not be sure.

It was not for years afterwards, or so it seemed, that the debate was ended. Yes, it was the Hand of God, but even now it annoys me that the media in England refer to his deceit first, as their newspapers did again last week, over what happened next, as if anything could take from what happened next...

At 4.35pm on Wednesday my son sent a WhatsApp message. "Maradona dead…" No way. I immediately posted on a WhatsApp group with my brothers: "Maradona dead."

He knew, my son, that Diego was my hero, against whom I will not hear a word. It annoys me also that there is still a debate about who was the greatest footballer. There is no debate. I introduced my son to Diego, through the other goal, when discussing the merits of Messi and Ronaldo. Neither would have survived his wars of attrition.

When I got the text, and a few times since then, I have cried. Even now my eyes well up. Like Niall Quinn has said, Maradona was the greatest. There is no question. He entered the hearts of our generation that day on June 22, 1986, and never left. He never will.

As for the other goal, the Goal of the Ages: "Ah, different class - Difffff-rent Classssss!" "Diego Armando Maradona is on the World Cup pedestal."

Of all the football footage from the vaults last week, though, it was not that goal we should remember, for it has long since been taken to the golden bank of our youth. Rather it will be the footage of Diego in the Stadio San Paolo in Napoli warming up to the sound of Life Is Life by Opus, a rock group from Austria.

This was the cause of our tears, our childhoods lost, in a cruel city of corruption, the Camorra, prostitution, drugs and savage retribution, but regained in that moment of pure joy, the pleasure of football with your mates, keepie-uppies in the school yard, before the death of our innocence.

This was Diego. This was how it feels. Do not cry for me, Argentina.