| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Master's real moments of magic came truly from the gods

Jody Corcoran

Goals against England captured our hearts and established the legend of the undisputed greatest, writes Jody Corcoran

As Diego celebrates the goal of the century Butcher is left sitting on the grass at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico, where the quarter-final match finished 2-1 Expand

Close

As Diego celebrates the goal of the century Butcher is left sitting on the grass at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico, where the quarter-final match finished 2-1

As Diego celebrates the goal of the century Butcher is left sitting on the grass at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico, where the quarter-final match finished 2-1

As Diego celebrates the goal of the century Butcher is left sitting on the grass at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico, where the quarter-final match finished 2-1

Where were you that day when it happened, on June 22, 1986?

I was at home. It was a beautiful, warm day, a Sunday - mid-afternoon. The sun shone through the sitting room window, casting a glare across the television set. For a long time it was like any other game in that World Cup in Mexico, in that era of football: a war of attrition. The half-time score was 0-0.

We were shouting for Argentina, of course. Not that we shouted. We didn't tend to shout when football was on. Usually we sat in silence taking it in, making the odd comment, uttering the occasional word - or two, like Jimmy McGee: "Different class." We were 'up for' Argentina, is the more accurate term, taking pleasure in England's shortcomings and failures.

Privacy