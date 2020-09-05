| 9.2°C Dublin

Mass hysteria? The panicked parent is largely off the grid

Barbara McCarthy

Many parents are happy their children are back to school. Stock photo Expand

I'm on a mission to find a frenzied, freaked-out parent. One who is so overwhelmed by their children going back to school in these 'uncertain times', they're wandering about with their shoes on the wrong feet.

So far, my search has been fruitless. When my daughter started school this week, I didn't see any parents burning up, with smoke emanating from their heads. Most, like me, were thrilled their children were back, getting the education they badly needed.

I went for coffee with a few parents (all non-hysterical). I safely assumed they hadn't been to house parties or anti-mask rallies and none of them work in meat factories or visit Texas frequently.