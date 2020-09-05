I'm on a mission to find a frenzied, freaked-out parent. One who is so overwhelmed by their children going back to school in these 'uncertain times', they're wandering about with their shoes on the wrong feet.

So far, my search has been fruitless. When my daughter started school this week, I didn't see any parents burning up, with smoke emanating from their heads. Most, like me, were thrilled their children were back, getting the education they badly needed.

I went for coffee with a few parents (all non-hysterical). I safely assumed they hadn't been to house parties or anti-mask rallies and none of them work in meat factories or visit Texas frequently.

That said, we still didn't sit on each other's laps, spitting around the place, rather chatting lightly. "If it happens in the school, we'll deal with it then," one said. "We're not freaked about school, just work and money," said another.

Thereafter the 'c' word wasn't mentioned.

Later that day, a case at a school in South West Dublin was announced. Some commentators went mad.

"Deep breath, we're all part of the 'new normal' (that phrase makes me vomit) together. Hang in there, folks. The odd case does not pandemonium make. Let's not be collectively crushed".

We're not. I didn't fall to the ground, frothing from the mouth, crying. I chatted to my sister - she wasn't demoralised or deflated either, banging on like 'hypochondriac' Woody Allen.

My week has continued thus, despite further cases. Any communications I've had with mums and dads have been normal, gossipy, not panicked. Everyone knows there will be stumbling blocks.

Yet for some reason, there is non-stop chatter around schools.

Where are these mythical freaked-out people? I hear about them on Pat Kenny or in articles from 'scared mums', but the panicked parent is largely off the grid.

Sure, there's a few avid homeschoolers and helicopter parents, who want their kids in a zorb like the 'Boy in the Bubble', covered in Dettol, away from the unclean, but in reality, parents are fine.

The discourse of fear and anxiety in this country, however, is worrisome. We didn't travel, we didn't open 'wet' pubs, and we are told the opening of schools is something to applaud.

"Oh, look at how great our teachers are for getting the kids back into school."

Hello. So did all countries. Many did it last May. In Germany, they did their 'Leaving Cert'.

I saw Russian children sing as parents clapped when their schools opened. With over 5,000 cases per day (from what we know) you'd think they should be freaked, but they were joyous.

It seems some people have been hit with a dose of 'Blasket Brain' - a term I coined referring to an insular state of mind. Not wanting to offend the stunning island group off the Dingle peninsula, but lack of travel is severely restricting fresh thought.

'Blasket Brain' robs sufferers of vital outside perspectives and allows 1970s-style Catholic Church thinking to seep in and perpetuate fear.

Rather than assume this atmosphere of anxiety and island mentality, we should ask more pertinent questions. Like, why have cancer services been delayed? Why is breast screening not going ahead until October? What's happening with the children's hospital? When will there be testing at airports? When can we go to countries with lower infection rates like the UK, Germany and Switzerland?

We have plans in place at schools. A friend has been privy to it. Her daughter had a fever. The family stayed home. She was tested, the positive result came back swiftly. All was good. When it happens, we'll deal with it. We don't need to hear "Covid-19 is still a threat", 24/7. We know. We've been compliant. We know the risks.

Any parents I know are concerned about careers and financials, not five-year-old classmates. In the meantime, we must collectively spare a thought for non-parents. The virus is boring enough without school talk.