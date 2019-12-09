Mary McCarthy: 'Women have to share the blame when men don't do their bit around the house'

Clothes had been washed, dinners were frozen, play dates arranged and football and ballet gear lined up in the hall. She was exhausted and the trip was starting to look like a holiday.

I sympathised but didn't give her efforts much thought; most mothers I know put in prep if they go away, even if they are only going out for the evening.

One has a whiteboard with a military action plan to be ticked off. While this is extreme, and she admits to being a terrible control freak, the sentiment is there for many women - if they don't micromanage the house then life may slip out of control.

I only started to consider this was the wrong approach when I mentioned in passing to my partner about the frozen lunches and he was completely outraged.

He claimed making the lunches was infantilising my friend's husband. He was an engineer, after all. If he could be trusted to build a bridge, could he not be relied on to construct a ham sandwich?

There has been a lot of press coverage of men's domestic ineptitude, with a survey in July showing they did an unequal amount of housework, even in model places of equality like Sweden.

This thought came back to me at a book club meeting when the chat, as it sometimes does, wandered to men's lack of action in the domestic sphere.

One book-clubber cooks every meal in her house. Her husband does not know where the teapot is, and has never been to the local Lidl, and this annoys her. Perhaps she could let him do the shopping and take over cooking occasionally? Not a chance. The house would be upside down and it would be sausages for every meal.

He looks after other areas, such as the bins, but she says the cooking task is an ongoing one.

It is not just about making the stew, but rather shopping for ingredients, remembering you are out of potatoes and knowing one of your kids won't touch it.

The term 'mental load' comes up when discussing the invisible tasks of domestic life; when the school play is on, signing up for football, homework, keeping tabs on loo roll. Sure I remember once buying Fairy liquid on the way to a hen party.

But sometimes these jobs are just not on men's radar. There is no excuse for the loo roll, but crèches and dentists, and anyone else dealing with kids, always contact the mother first.

Mothers also choose to communicate with other mothers. Even if I had the numbers of dads in my children's classes it would look odd if I started calling them to arrange play dates and lifts. Most of my children's WhatsApp school groups are for mums only.

How can you know a lift and a fiver is needed for a birthday party in three weeks if you are not in the group? Do we unconsciously facilitate men not pulling their weight by not fully including them? My sister had previously gone to all the parent-teacher meetings solo and it was difficult for her husband to grasp that her daughter needed help with reading. She could not attend, so he was sent, and now he is on board - with nightly reading slots and a progress report on his phone.

In Ireland, I'd imagine, women partly do more housework because they spend more time at home. More women work part-time, or at home, compared to men, and unless you can sail past mountains of laundry, then you tackle the mess.

I spent the last decade looking after the kids because that worked for us. Every house has their own ecosystem of who does what and Irish men do a lot more compared to the past. It's not a problem unless someone is feeling they are constantly working while the other relaxes.

Research shows women spend more of their free time on household issues, including those who outperform their partners in their careers. The constant tallying in the head of what needs to be done can be pretty draining.

There is a 'Guardian' cartoon that captures this - a couple sitting on the sofa, the man enjoying a film while the woman has a thought bubble filled with carrots, laundry and a medicine dispenser.

Though the working world is rapidly changing, the ideological roots of what equates to being a good mother are still based on a model of intensive mothering.

And perhaps we cling to the values and beliefs learned in childhood. Who made the bed in your house today? Who is on dinner duty?

When women engage in a frantic struggle to combine professional life with micromanaging the house what message are they sending - yes, you can have it all, but you might be harried and harassed?

If women want men to take on more they need to stop doing everything and have an honest discussion about what needs to be done.

