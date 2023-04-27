Mary McCarthy: I’ve never known prices so high – use that €10bn surplus to help people pay their bills

Grocery price inflation hit a record 16.8pc in the 12 weeks to March 19© Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mary McCarthy

How are other people coping money-wise? I wonder each time I go to a supermarket these days. We have an above average household income, but we find it impossible to make ends meet.