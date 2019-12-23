Mary McCarthy: 'Follow the rules and don't let fear put the big freeze on heart-warming art of flirting'

I was chatting to a man, probably late forties, who works for a multinational IT firm and is uneasy about how to relate to the females on his team. He had even declined to be part of a mentoring programme, not due to his supposed busyness, but because he was scared to put a foot wrong.

He described how a brunette colleague had overnight transformed into a platinum blonde and, even though ignoring this was like not asking a colleague on crutches what happened, "luckily" he had stopped himself telling her she looked amazing.

Why? I suggested she most likely would have been pleased. He was worried this may be viewed as harassment.

And surely everyone knew the difference between a genuine compliment and, say, a suggestion you would look even better in a shorter skirt?

But he was taking zero chances; he would no longer compliment any woman in any context - and refuses to flirt except with those he meets through online dating sites as they have already declared a watertight openness.

Have the rules changed; are compliments and flirting now unacceptable?

Personally, despite being happily partnered up, I am a fan of subtle flirting. The dictionary definition "to court triflingly or act amorously without serious intentions" sums it up nicely.

For smug marrieds, it's playing with possibility - nothing is going to happen except an enjoyable conversation with an edge to it.

It's a signalling you think someone is attractive, which spans so much more than looks - an elegant acknowledgment that in an alternative universe you might have a romantic liaison.

For the singles, successful flirting is an ego boost and may be the gateway to a new romance.

If already in a relationship you trot back to base feeling desirable - it's a win-win.

I did some market research on this with a sample of 18 women, admittedly not evenly distributed (the majority in their 40s with outliers in their 20s and 60s) but all very swift to respond.

The verdict was an overwhelming receptiveness to flirting, with caveats - there had to be mutual attraction, never at work, and it had to be fun with no strings for the attached while the singles retained the option to take it further.

Only three had zero tolerance - two were too tired and one said she goes out so rarely she just wants to chat to friends. Nobody wanted to be stopped in the street, or tapped on the shoulder on a bus. Flirty dad is not good in a school setting or with an indignant wife hovering.

And there was a strong correlation with being older and being up for it - attached or not.

Despite the misgivings of my sauna pal, apart from a university lecturer who said any reference to her appearance was always inappropriate, the rest were delighted to receive compliments, even at work, if they seemed genuine. Yet most said they rarely had flirty conversations or received compliments anymore.

A single friend in her early 40s sent me a long email positively mourning this lack of flirting. She is allergic to online dating and works long hours and is finding it impossible to meet anyone.

In comparison, a newly divorced friend in the UK goes on endless Tinder and Bumble dates - she does not want a new relationship just yet - but a couple of hours flirting over dinner is an appealing distraction right now and men won't initiate romance outside the clear-cut framework of internet dating.

Ireland has the third highest rate of childless women in their 40s - perhaps it would be easier to meet blokes if they were a bit more forthcoming in their affections?

Women use flirting cues to convey interest in dating but if men don't play ball, it's hard to get started.

There has been a welcome enlightenment of attitudes with the #MeToo movement, but the truth is there is no common ground between sexual coercion and flirting. One is scary and the other deliciously suggestive.

And flirting has a long history. Jane Austen was a fan, writing in her short novel 'Lady Susan' in 1794: "There is something about him that rather interests me, a sort of sauciness... He may be an agreeable flirt."

Relationship expert Annie Lavin says she works with singles on their techniques and her advice is that people act in a lighthearted manner with no pressure. She says Irish people are losing the ability to be playful and when faced with someone they fancy tend to freeze up.

"Smile, engage in banter, lock eyes and be receptive to any message that shows disinterest. And don't take this personally," she said.

She pointed out that the fact we are more conscious of our behaviour in the dating world is a good thing but there is a strong line between appropriate and inappropriate behaviour.

And it is black or white; you can't flirt insistently at someone, they take up the baton or they don't. There is a wide gap between harassment and a flirtatious interaction.

