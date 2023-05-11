Mary McCarthy: Any mammy with young kids in Ireland would be mad to sit in the ‘Late Late Show’ hot seat

TV and radio presenter Sarah McInerney has ruled herself out of the running for 'The Late Late Show'. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Mary McCarthy

I have no inside track on why Claire Byrne and Sarah McInerney declined The Late Late Show gig, but my tuppence-worth is that any woman with primary school children in Ireland would be bonkers to agree.