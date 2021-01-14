| 3.5°C Dublin

Mary Lou McDonald's misstep undermines her support of abuse victims in the Dáil

The Sinn Féin leader's expression of admiration for film director Woody Allen was a baffling admission by a usually competent and articulate politician

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Colette Browne Twitter

What was Mary Lou McDonald thinking?

Her appearance on Today FM’s The Last Word, for its Culture Club segment, was supposed to be a softball interview. After all, what possible landmines could she step on in a discussion about her favourite books and movies?

Plenty, as it transpired.

