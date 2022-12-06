Mary Lou McDonald tries to woo some very suspicious farmers as concerns over Green alliance are raised

‘I hate to burst your bubble, Mary Lou – but if you’re going into government you’ll need other parties. Would you be taking that Mr Ryan with you?”

The Sinn Féin leader is continuing her slow, hopeful journey towards Government Buildings, trying to reassure everyone her party will not wreck the country or loot various interest groups.

At Castletroy in Limerick yesterday, it was the turn of the farmers to get tea, and promises of “a listening ear”.

The pleasantries did not take long. There was the mandatory “display of family wellies” from an urbanite.

Dubliner Mary Lou McDonald spoke of idyllic summers spent with her cousins at her mother’s family dairy farm in Aherlow.

Tipperary dairy references were surely reassuring stuff for an address to the AGM of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), whose heartland is mainly, though not exclusively, in Munster and south Leinster?

Well, only up to a point. There was rhetoric aplenty in Ms McDonald’s speech to delegates. Assurances that Sinn Féin will end the painting of farmers as climate change villains, reopen a bad EU farming fund deal sealed earlier this year, and a pledge to promote family farms.

Then pleasantries and speeches done, the questions began and then the fun started in earnest. Would the Greens be part of any coalition she might lead?

Ms McDonald was emphatic about a Sinn Féin capital proposals tax not clobbering farmers

What about Sinn Féin plans for capital tax? And how would assets, such as land, feature in third-level education grant assessments?

Is it not time for consumers to pay a more realistic price for food? One delegate said he was “a prototypical Irish farmer: bald, grey and limping”. What about helping young people into farming?

Soon again, it was back to potential coalition options including the Greens. “How would you control the Green Party?” one delegate asked to a marked ripple of applause.

Ms McDonald was emphatic about a Sinn Féin capital proposals tax not clobbering farmers. Their working farms would not be hit.

As to third-level grants, and the farm being put on the scales to assess the means of a farm family, she was less clear-cut. “Yes, your assets should not come against you,” she replied.

But the Sinn Féin leader said the whole thing enmeshed with stalled efforts to reform funding of third-level education. She wanted the report by former ICTU leader, Peter Cassells, on this issue revived and put into action and the phasing out of “registration fees”. Real answer: watch this space.

The question of cheap, unsustainably low-priced food was surely a tricky one, given Sinn Féin’s urban political heartland. Ms McDonald felt there did not have to be winners and losers here – farmers could get a fair price without penalising shoppers. It prompted the Irish ICMSA president Pat McCormack to intervene, noting farmers were in many cases getting the same price today that they got in 1995.

When it came to potential alliances, Ms McDonald tartly noted that the meeting did evince much love for Eamon Ryan or his colleagues.

But she stressed her priority would be to assemble a first-in-a-100-year government which involved neither Fianna Fáil nor Fine Gael.

Beyond that, there would be coalition talks. Sounds like the Green Party could very much be in the frame next time out as part of a Ms McDonald-led coalition.

Sadly, we never got to the part where she spoke of plans to “control” them. But there was a strong message about farmers’ need to “join the conversation” on a united Ireland.