Mary Lou McDonald tries to woo some very suspicious farmers as concerns over Green alliance are raised

John Downing

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald with delegates at the ICMSA AGM which took place at Castletroy Park Hotel, Limerick. Photo: Don Moloney

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald with delegates at the ICMSA AGM which took place at Castletroy Park Hotel, Limerick. Photo: Don Moloney

‘I hate to burst your bubble, Mary Lou – but if you’re going into government you’ll need other parties. Would you be taking that Mr Ryan with you?”

The Sinn Féin leader is continuing her slow, hopeful journey towards Government Buildings, trying to reassure everyone her party will not wreck the country or loot various interest groups.

