Mary Lou McDonald is not the first Sinn Féin leader with room to improve on grand designs

Gerry Adams never really had a comfortable time debating south of the border. On the Northern Ireland peace process territory, he was immersed in the lingo of parity of esteem, resolutions, conflicts, dialogue, armed struggle, confidence building measures and so on.

But when it came to the bread and butter issues he was far less commanding. The contrast with Mary Lou McDonald’s performances since becoming leader tells its own story.

Anyway, running into the 2007 general election, Sinn Féin was on a high with gains expected. Adams was part of the second string leaders debate with Labour’s Pat Rabbitte, the Green Party’s Trevor Sargent and the Progress Democrats’ Michael McDowell.

Adams talked about the economy serving the people not property speculators as he came under fire over the costings of his manifesto and the party’s abandonment of tax policies.

Falling back on the comfort blanket of the peace process he referenced the party “delivered big time against the odds”.

But he left his chin out by saying he was on the average industrial wage and that the bank owned his house.

McDowell pounced: “Which bank is that, the Northern Bank?” And McDowell followed up by asking how he could afford to live in a “fancy holiday home” in Donegal while earning only the average industrial wage.

Adams appeared lost for words. Sinn Féin flopped in the general election, losing a seat and with no win from their star, Mary Lou McDonald.

Not a whole lot of people knew anything about Gerry Adams owning a holiday home. The previous year, gardaí had reviewed security around the house, called Tír na nÓg, in Gortahork after threats from dissident republicans to senior Sinn Féin figures.

He and his wife Collette bought the remote plot on a private road, where they first had a caravan and then built an extensive four-bedroom getaway. Adams has spoken about the house being a bolthole used by all the family, and being in negotiations with the bank a decade ago to retain it.

Aside from his home in Belfast, when he was a TD for Louth for almost a decade, Adams would stay with a friend on the Cooley Peninsula, so he didn’t own a property in his constituency.

The specific friend was never disclosed but an address at Ballymakellett, Ravensdale, has appeared over the years, including when the local returning officer rejected his application to be included on the electoral register due to a lack of evidence that he lived there permanently.

The number of houses Adams owned came up as Sinn Féin splashed about in its water charges policy in the middle of the last decade.

A highly amusing but tetchy exchange on Morning Ireland with then presenter Cathal Mac Coille, saw Adams protest “Well, I don’t like the way you use the term ‘houses’…”, before going on to accept he would be paying his water charges bill for the holiday home.

The gap between earning the average industrial wage and being able to own a “fancy holiday home” remained. In fairness to Adams, a simple explanation stemmed from him writing more than 15 books over the years, which have done well in the United States, as well as contributing columns to several publications. He has declared his occupation as “writer” on the Register of Interests for TDs for several years.

All the more reason why Mary Lou McDonald should have expected questions about her own modest “average industrial wage” income and the purchase, renovation and extension of a substantial home in Cabra.

Up until the last Dáil, Sinn Féin was claiming all its representatives were taking home only the average industrial wage – the mean hourly rate of pay for workers, industrial or otherwise, in a given area. The remainder was used for constituency purposes, like paying for offices or a staff member, and a contribution to party headquarters in line with donation regulations.

From a salary of about €90,000, less than €40,000 was apparently going to the TD. There is ample evidence the party did have a pay structure in place, but it was less than transparent. It was never clear whether the take-home pay figure was before or after tax and how the remainder was actually spent.

Besides, how did it differ from other TDs who spend their own wages on their political operation without making a big deal of it.

Sinn Féin said drawing lower wages illustrated its commitment to the plight of working-class families and McDonald herself said the policy was one she was “immensely proud of”.

But TDs struggling with making ends meet resulted in the party dropping the policy and leaving it up to each individual. Yet making a virtue out of not taking all the wages on offer continues. Only last month, McDonald said she wouldn’t be accepting the latest pay rise for TDs.

In the last five years alone, the basic TD’s salary has risen from €89,965 to €105,271, due to a range of backdated pay restorations and public sector agreement pay rises. It’s not clear what rises the party’s TDs have or have not accepted.

Sinn Féin always seems happy to shout from the rooftops when they are not taking money but go fierce quiet when questions arise about money coming in to the party.

Shane Ross in his book Mary Lou McDonald – A Republican Riddle has repeated questions raised about the Sinn Féin leader’s purchase of her house when she had lost her MEP seat and was not yet a TD.

“Her refusal to accept above the average wage was an admirably ethical position, albeit unlikely to persuade a bank manager to ramp up her mortgage. At the time of the house purchase, her political future was precarious. Her job was far from permanent. She was not even a TD, so she did not need to declare annual interests. And she was hardly a good risk for a big mortgage,” Ross writes.

Similar to Adams, a simple explanation could be provided around equity from a previous house sale and home loans from banks. Nobody begrudges Gerry Adams his holiday home nor Mary Lou McDonald her home.

But there’s room to improve on the personal finance questions arising from playing the béal bocht.