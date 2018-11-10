Mary Fitzgerald: 'Macron enduring troubling times amid a swirl of domestic rows and gains for far-right rival Le Pen'

Emmanuel Macron is having a difficult November in what has been a difficult year for the man who was elected French president on a wave of enthusiasm in 2017.

The fallout continues from his handling of a summer controversy over his bodyguard posing as a police officer and beating demonstrators at a May Day rally. Some weeks later ministers began to quit, starting with Nicolas Hulot, the popular environment minister who made no bones about his frustration with the inner workings of the Macron presidency.

After that came sports minister Laura Flessel and then the biggest blow, the resignation of interior minister Gérard Collomb, who complained to media of a "lack of humility" within Macron's administration and warned that the president risked isolation.