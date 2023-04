Assistants retouch a new waxwork of Queen Consort Camilla next to one of King Charles as part of the new attraction ‘The Royal Palace’ experience at Madame Tussauds in London. Photo: Reuters — © REUTERS

The ghost of Wallis Simpson must be hanging over King Charles III’s coronation. When his grand-uncle Edward VIII abdicated in 1936, he said in a poignant radio address: “I have found it impossible to carry the heavy burden of responsibility and to discharge my duties as king as I would wish to do without the help and support of the woman I love.”