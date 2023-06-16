Martina Devlin: Welcoming Big Tech makes sense but let's call a halt to allowing more power-sapping data centres

TD Paul Murphy during a demonstration at the Customs House, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Martina Devlin

As a wise man or woman – probably woman – once said: Plan ahead, it wasn’t raining when Noah built the Ark. This calls to mind data centres, where insufficient forward planning is woefully apparent.