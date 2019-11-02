Martina Devlin: 'Unionism is at a crossroads but if Brexit teaches us nothing else, it should be that when the dust settles nobody can get left behind, nationalist or loyalist'

Every election is a game of chance but next month's is more a gamble than most. It's shaping up to be a highly unusual and possibly unique selection process.

Boris Johnson is going for broke in the hope of winning a majority "to get Brexit done" - and stranger things have happened. But his need to alter the parliamentary arithmetic has repercussions for Northern Ireland.

While the December 12 poll is not an election to Stormont, if it results in a political power shift the Assembly stands a good chance of being revived. Furthermore, it could well be the election which ushers in an overdue transfer of power within the DUP.

Already, the confidence-and-supply deal between DUP and Tories has popped like an over-inflated balloon given to an excitable toddler. But the DUP has other balloons ripe for bursting. Two and possibly three of its 10 Westminster seats look ready to float away from its grasp, while the forthcoming publication of the cash-for-ash report, set to go off with a bang under Arlene Foster, might lead to her replacement as leader.

All eyes are on North Belfast where the party's, ahem, Brexit maestro and deputy leader Nigel Dodds is vulnerable to seat loss. His rival is Sinn Féin's John Finucane, Lord Mayor of Belfast and son of murdered human rights lawyer Pat Finucane. John came within 2,000 votes of toppling Mr Dodds on his first outing in 2017.

That seat has symbolism juju. It was once held by Edward Carson - and should it fall to Sinn Féin, especially with partition's centenary on the horizon, unionism would experience a shock wave. Mr Dodds would be unseated quite easily if the SDLP stood aside for Sinn Féin with the promise of reciprocity elsewhere - but pacts can mean short-term gains and long-term losses for parties. Alternatively, the UUP running a candidate there would whittle down Mr Dodds's vote.

It's only a matter of time before an unstoppable force meets an object that's not, after all, immovable and new DUP leaders are chosen. Elections are that unstoppable force. The party has overplayed its hand and the public is well able to join the dots. If the DUP chooses a realist such as Jeffrey Donaldson, so much the better. But in these fast-changing times, who knows?

It would be fascinating to see any branch of unionism run on a specific Remain platform, a pledge to work at preventing Brexit - which is, after all, the key factor challenging the union, as well as being a negative for everyone in the North. That isn't on the cards currently but six weeks is a long time on the campaign trail.

Meanwhile, expect lashings of we-must-defend-the-union-at-all-costs rhetoric during the election - despite the anomaly that the union is under threat because of London as opposed to Dublin or Brussels. Unusually, the new UUP leader Steve Aiken has indicated he may stand candidates in all 18 constituencies and is causing collywobbles within the DUP (he's coming under pressure to buckle on that); traditionally, unionism has made careful use of electoral pacts.

Will Sinn Féin and the SDLP agree to stand aside for each other in winnable seats where they split their vote in the past? Sinn Féin would be willing, I suspect, but Colum Eastwood won't be keen with Micheál Martin at his elbow. Sinn Féin is Fianna Fáil's main rival for votes in the Republic, after all. Incidentally, it's high time Fianna Fáil screwed its courage to the sticking-place and fielded candidates in its own right north of the Border. Fine Gael, too.

If the SDLP doesn't pick up a seat or two in this election, it may as well fold its tent. It has an ideal opportunity to stand on a platform as a party willing to express nationalist concerns inside the House of Commons.

Mr Eastwood once took the view that an Irish nationalist party couldn't be led from Westminster, but has changed his mind and will contest the Foyle seat - seeking to overturn the wafer-slim majority notched up by Sinn Féin's Elisha McCallion in 2017. "Brexit is a national emergency," he says. He is electable in Derry, although there are no guarantees.

Abstentionism is a vexatious issue in the Republic rather than the North, where people are more exercised about the lack of an Assembly. The fact is, 2017's election increased the number of abstentionist MPs.

Many in the North look towards Dublin rather than London, either because their allegiance lies there or they recognise that Ireland equals Europe. That focus towards Dublin has been intensified by the DUP's dalliance with power which failed to deliver on the party's aims - quite the reverse. Canoodling with Tory types in the corridors of power led to Mr Johnson giving the DUP an unforgettable kiss-off.

Furthermore, the South's emphasis on abstentionism is regarded by many in the North - not necessarily Sinn Féin voters - as another example of the Republic's dual standards. Abstentionism was accepted as a valid political tool in the 1918 election leading to the formation of the first Dáil, after all. So don't expect voters to queue up to penalise Sinn Féin for its Westminster absence.

If the situation looks volatile electorally in the North, the same is true of Britain. Although opinion polls and bookies alike predict a majority for Mr Johnson, voters are capricious as never before.

A British political scientist says the opposition doesn't actually have to win - it just needs to deny him a working majority. Without it, he's in trouble and opposition parties can dilute his Brexit still further. Strathclyde University politics professor John Curtice predicts a "record number" of MPs after the election who are neither Conservatives nor Labour - possibly more than 100. If his crystal ball is correct, it would make it difficult for either Tories or Labour to achieve a convincing majority. The Scottish Nationalists, expected to win bigtime in Scotland, might also act as a block on Brexit.

Back in Northern Ireland, unionism may be busy electioneering but the truth is it's at a crossroads. The need to recalibrate cannot be postponed indefinitely. Sooner or later it must make common cause with nationalism, whichever shape that accommodation takes. And unionist leaders have a responsibility to engage constructively with working-class loyalists, embedded in a siege mentality and anxious about loss of identity.

Their concerns have to be addressed rather than dismissed. When the dust settles nobody can be left behind, whether nationalist or loyalist. If Brexit teaches us nothing else, it must surely impart that lesson.

