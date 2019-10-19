Martina Devlin: 'The DUP couldn't compromise and its dance with the Tories has ended - unionists' best interests now lie in Ireland'

And in the North, a political and social Rubicon has been crossed. As of Monday, abortion reform and marriage equality become law following direct intervention by Westminster. Some regard those developments as akin to Sodom and Gomorrah rising from the ashes, but the majority of people treat them as long overdue signposts towards a more liberal and less judgmental society.

The world has changed. The North has, too. And not before time.

Except for the DUP, which is pelting into Stormont on Monday after parting company with former best friend Boris Johnson. It cannot stop this new legislation - the Assembly has been bypassed. So it plans to debate the erosion of devolved authority with other unionist groups in an echo chamber on a Belfast hilltop.

Perhaps such a gesture, hollow though it is, lends the illusion of relevance. However, it's instructive to note how the party didn't regard Brexit as an emergency for 1,000-plus days - but women wanting rights over their bodies equals Mayday and back they hasten to Stormont to denounce it.

"We urge other MLAs who oppose the extreme liberalisation of our abortion law to step outside any party shackles and join us in recalling the Assembly. It's time to get Northern Ireland moving again," urged Arlene Foster, now that the Downing Street dalliance is over.

Sinn Féin and the Alliance Party categorically decline to engage with this stunt. Let's have an Assembly to discuss fewer rights? Not a good look. The SDLP is pro-life and a few of its MLAs are wavering towards participation, but there isn't sufficient cross-party support for a new Executive to be formed.

As theatre, it's not nearly as fascinating as what's playing out in London today, with deal fatigue set aside and the Tory whips trying to elbow and cajole MPs along to vote for the Boris Brexit. It's impossible to predict the final result. But at least it's not a sham, such as Monday's Stormont blather-shop.

Dublin compromised, Downing Street compromised, the EU compromised - the big question is, can Westminster?

The DUP couldn't and its dance with the Tories has ended. Stormont must be its platform again. But to use it meaningfully, the party needs to build bridges with Sinn Féin, the Alliance Party and the SDLP. Currently, it has no goodwill with other parties outside unionism.

The job at hand is not to protect the union - as the DUP failed to do, in any case. It is to help build a shared identity between the two traditions in the North and co-operate in a neighbourly fashion with the Republic. Brexit hinges on nationalism but what needs to ensue in the North now can be filed under post-nationalism.

This manifestation of Brexit represents a shift in relationships. It is the beginning of a new phase - increased links with Dublin and loosening ties with London. But first things first. Let's bed down Brexit (provided it happens; there's a march today in London calling for a People's Vote) and start working the new arrangements.

Post-Brexit, the North effectively will be part of a UK-EU protectorate. In time, that will be replaced by joint Irish and British authority. De facto reunification will be followed by de jure reunification and Stormont will have a key role to play in peaceful transitioning. Bertie Ahern is predicting a 10-year span for possible reunification but I believe events will move faster. There is both logic and inevitability to the North's future direction.

The EU or Ireland or both should be generous and allocate space in Brussels for MEPs who represent the North. Parties which currently only stand in the Republic need to venture North. And the region must be helped to thrive under the current hybrid arrangements.

Sinn Féin has appeared somewhat irrelevant during recent developments, a wasted opportunity because there is real political talent within the party. Its wait-and-see strategy was not the optimum one to choose. But the DUP's strategy has been truly disastrous by its core standards, accelerating the North's disengagement from Britain. When push met shove, Northern business people and farmers registered their preference for peace and prosperity above ancient grievances. The DUP's Brexit blinkers have lost it much if not all of the party's middle-class support, which will divert to the Alliance Party. Ms Foster's meeting with loyalist paramilitary leaders days ago won't have played well with middle-class unionists, either.

The Boris Brexit can be read as an explicit message to unionists: telling them their best interests lie in Ireland and that's where accommodation needs to be made. It prepares both unionism and British public opinion for closer alignment between the North and the rest of Ireland. In the shires, the majority of people will have no reservations about parting company with those six north-eastern counties across the water.

And there are those within unionism, such as Peter Robinson, whose public statements show they can read the runes, too. Former UUP leader David Trimble, who helped to deliver the Good Friday Agreement and shared a Nobel Peace Prize with John Hume, is another. He is backing the Boris Brexit because the consent mechanism is "fully in accordance with the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement" - despite the DUP's insistence to the contrary. Parties in the North should not be looking for excuses to avoid implementing the deal, he says.

Partnering with the DUP was a means to an end for the Tories and the party was tossed aside when it outlived its usefulness. That's a teachable moment. Despite the cosy chats, access to Number 10 and Mr Johnson talking up a storm at their events (before he went rogue), what has the DUP really achieved from the confidence-and-supply arrangement? It derailed a Brexit deal on three occasions but today's House of Commons result largely lies in the hands of Labour rebels.

The likelihood for the DUP is loss of support at the polls; perhaps not a radical drop but a decline nevertheless. The extent will be known soon enough with a general election hurtling down the tracks. The best way to do its community some service is by embracing power-sharing wholeheartedly - those empty Stormont buildings were a wasted opportunity.

As for Ireland, it's had a teachable experience as well - a lesson for small states on the value of pooled sovereignty. Without EU support, does anyone think we'd have kept the Border open and free of customs posts?

••

Irish Independent