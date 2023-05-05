Martina Devlin: The crowning of a king in today’s world seems odd and out of place

Performers on stilts dressed as members of the King's Guard ahead of the coronation of King Charles. Photo: Getty Images© Getty Images

Martina Devlin

The 17th-century diarist John Evelyn wrote about the coronation of a previous royal Charles: “King Crowned, great joy, much sin, the Lord pardon.”