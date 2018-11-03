Martina Devlin: 'Google workers around the world are accusing the company of misogyny, men and women saying 'time's up' - reminding us that collective bargaining works'

We're rarely apart, my Android phone and me. I use it to send emails and text messages - both business and personal - pay bills, order groceries, book flights, search for news updates and see what's happening in the social media world. Like brushing my teeth or taking a coffee break, the Android is integrated into my daily routine.

The inventor of this mobile multi-tasker is a tech genius. He is also a large part of the reason why thousands of Google employees globally walked out this week over the company's handling of alleged sexual misconduct in the workplace. Staff were incensed by revelations about a reported $90m (€79m) golden parachute for Andy Rubin - whose own Android nickname was given to the operating system - against whom Google now admits credible sexual harassment allegations were made. Rubin denied any misconduct and said the figure was over-inflated.

Here's how Google dealt with those claims. It elbowed out him and other employees for inappropriate behaviour but prioritised safeguarding the company's reputation above doing right by its workforce. In staying silent, it showed no leadership either towards Googlers or the broader community. This, despite its enormous platform and its inclination to lecture us all on responsible and ethical conduct.