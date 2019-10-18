Martina Devlin: 'Art of the possible has come to rescue of Boris's Brexit - but it remains to be seen if reality has dawned on DUP yet'

Nevertheless, the ground shifted, deadlock was broken, a breakthrough happened against the odds - and there is room for hope.

The Roman philosopher Seneca tells us every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end. It's a reference to the circle of life - something ends and something new takes its place, which represents an opportunity.

The revised deal is an acknowledgement that neither scorched earth policies nor gunboat diplomacy are a sound basis for international dealings; that compromise is the realpolitik of negotiating.

No deal is perfect. But for one to be hammered out at all is promising after an unrelentingly belligerent period of Irish-British and EU-­British relations. The simple fact alone of this deal's existence offers a basis for more productive working relationships.

From Brussels, the focus shifts to London. Tomorrow's parliamentary sitting will show whether a majority of MPs share Mr Johnson's assessment that it's a "great new deal". But it is surely worth noting his hard-won contract involves concessions on both sides.

The backstop has been revised and Ireland compromised to allow for Stormont consent to arrangements on the island, while Britain compromised to place border controls along the Irish Sea in the interests of protecting the Good Friday Agreement (GFA). It was a good day's work.

The Withdrawal Agreement must take its chances now in the cut and thrust of Westminster. Either it's deal-on, general election or referendum.

The DUP says no - it's hard to break old habits. A glaring irony emerges now in its stance: remaining in the EU is the only way to stave off that wet border it must find objectionable in its ideological core.

Mr Johnson tried hard to secure the DUP's backing, although his reliance on the party dwindled after he lost his majority. When support wasn't forthcoming, he shrugged and pushed ahead regardless, his job made more difficult with the loss of those 10 MPs - but not impossible.

Brextremists can't be thrilled about what's on the table but at least some of the ERG hardliners must be on board. And enough Tory moderates might vote the prime minister's way - including the people he turfed out of his party - to nudge it over the line. Labour rebels may vote for it, too, because some represent Leave constituencies.

On the other hand, should the deal fall, Mr Johnson is gambling he'll win a majority in a pre-Christmas general election. He will run on the basis of someone who would have delivered Brexit but for the House of Commons blocking him - and waving that message, he stands to lose fewer votes to the Brexit Party.

Jeremy Corbyn describes the Boris Brexit as a "sell-out deal". How peculiar to hear the Labour leader borrowing DUP language; perhaps the party's impact on Westminster is greater than anyone realised.

If the agreement is passed, - a big if - a transition period lasts until the end of 2020, after which the North operates the new arrangements for four years. Subsequently, the Stormont Assembly has an opt-out.

But there's the rub. It must be on the basis of a simple majority vote rather than a cross-community one because the DUP could try to use its old friend, the veto, as a subversion mechanism.

Recommending the deal, Michel Barnier said: "It is a solution that works for the EU, for the UK and for people and businesses in Northern Ireland." But it does not work particularly well for the DUP, no longer holding the crown as kingmakers. The precious union is revealed to be precious only to one side.

Pragmatists within the DUP will realise it's preferable to be inside the tent shaping events than outside fulminating about betrayal. They are capable of compromise, as Ian Paisley Snr did when he entered government with Martin McGuinness.

But there are others within the party's leadership who don't have an idea in their heads their grandparents didn't share - who have failed to develop. Consequently, the party needs to do some long, hard thinking about the future because the tide is turning and it can no more stop its movement than King Cnut could.

The DUP has been engaged in some eye-popping gyrations. It now positions itself as a pro-GFA party, although selective about which parts it supports. It has also discovered a previously unsuspected affection for the Assembly.

Arlene Foster called for a return to Stormont without preconditions this week, just ahead of abortion and marriage equality reforms due to be imposed from Westminster.

And looking distinctly flustered in a BBC interview, she mentioned "a collegiality in moving forward … it's something that's important in terms of unionism and nationalism".

A Road to Damascus conversion, indeed.

However, this new emphasis on parallel consent from a majority of unionists and nationalists is self-serving. The DUP was enamoured of majoritarianism when it had the numbers. Cross-community support was judged irrelevant when the Brexit referendum result was delivered, just as it was considered immaterial when the DUP used the petition of concern to hinder social reforms supported by a majority of MLAs.

Still, we must be as generous as possible now to unionism in the interests of harmony and buying in to a sensible deal, while taking care to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

Finally, both sides in the EU-UK negotiations compromised. Isn't that what effective politics is about? The art of the possible, not mudslinging and denying fact and reality.

For now, let's be grateful a deal has been done. Tomorrow is another day.

Irish Independent