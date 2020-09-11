Martin too moderate when he should have ripped into Johnson

There is a sense of 'noises off', that the Brexit battle has moved away from these shores, being the subject of a proper ding-dong between Brussels and Britain.

Arch-Brexiteers have always loved the image of Spitfires wheeling in flight over the white cliffs of Dover, but this time nobody is awarding "plucky underdog" status to the London government.

It is the EU spitting fire, with additional verbal ordnance being volleyed over the Atlantic from the United States, with the Friends of Ireland ready to torpedo any future US-UK trade deal over any betrayal of the Northern Ireland dispensation.

The tough talk from the power blocs inevitably had the effect of stoking discussion in Dublin yesterday on whether Micheál Martin had been hard enough on Boris Johnson.

The Government said the Taoiseach had been "forthright" in their phone call, but there followed two TV appearances on Sky News and CNN on Wednesday night in which Mr Martin appeared concerned, not angry; disappointed, not outraged; measured, not blunt. Perhaps he was tired.

But this after Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald had rung Downing Street two days' earlier in a bid to burn Boris's ear, and just hours after Labour Party leader Alan Kelly told Mr Martin in the Dáil that it was a test for him - that he had to "call out" the dangerous Johnson jingoism and brazen international lawbreaking.

Nobody is entirely convinced that Martin ripped Johnson to the extent warranted by the facts.

Subsequent sketchy briefings about the call had to be winkled out of Government sources at home, still couched in almost-meaningless officialese.

There were no quotes available, and thus no evidence of the delivery of any diatribe. The prime minister probably blustered in the usual way - and then hung up first.

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry was emboldened to tell the Taoiseach at a party meeting yesterday that he should not appear with Leo Varadkar at press conferences because the Fine Gael leader runs rings around him.

Martin might regard all that as playing to the gallery - he can even catch your eye with a hint of scepticism as Leo extemporises alongside - yet he also seems wistfully envious of Varadkar's ability to summarise, analyse and finish with a pithy punch.

His own multi-clause moderate meanderings lack an edge. After watching the Taoiseach's TV interviews on what is a highly incendiary issue, the DUP politician Ian Paisley Jr pronounced him "dour" on Twitter.

The Taoiseach was away from the daily grind yesterday, allowing his Tánaiste to take Leaders' Questions. Brexit didn't come up, but Leo still showed off to his backbenchers by beating up on Pearse Doherty. He's a pugilist.

Bertie Ahern would have acted faster and far more ferociously on the Brexit betrayal, said senior Sinn Féin sources, who also welcomed Theresa May and John Major's contributions in the House of Commons.

They regard the Taoiseach's approach as far too cautious, and indeed he more than once said in the chamber that it wasn't a matter of "jumping in". Except that in this case it might be - and with both feet.