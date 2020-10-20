| 13.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Martin stands his ground during Dáil lashing over U-turn on lockdown

Senan Molony

Taoiseach refuses to apologise for not following Nphet advice two weeks ago

Taoiseach Micheál Martin pointed out that Ireland's restrictions were already the toughest in Europe before we moved to Level 5. Photo: Julien Behal Expand

Close

Taoiseach Micheál Martin pointed out that Ireland's restrictions were already the toughest in Europe before we moved to Level 5. Photo: Julien Behal

Taoiseach Micheál Martin pointed out that Ireland's restrictions were already the toughest in Europe before we moved to Level 5. Photo: Julien Behal

Taoiseach Micheál Martin pointed out that Ireland's restrictions were already the toughest in Europe before we moved to Level 5. Photo: Julien Behal

Somewhere, over the lockdown, bluebirds fly… but in the meantime there was hell to pay.

Opposition figures wanted the Taoiseach to apologise for getting it wrong a fortnight ago, when his Government failed to heed advice to go into Level 5 lockdown for four weeks.

If he had, we’d be halfway through it by now.