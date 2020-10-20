Martin stands his ground during Dáil lashing over U-turn on lockdown

Somewhere, over the lockdown, bluebirds fly… but in the meantime there was hell to pay.

Opposition figures wanted the Taoiseach to apologise for getting it wrong a fortnight ago, when his Government failed to heed advice to go into Level 5 lockdown for four weeks.

If he had, we’d be halfway through it by now.

The Nphet word was thrown around, pronounced Neffort, as if a truncation of that other well-known phrase, national effort.

We’re heading into one for six weeks, and Mary Lou and the Lefties felt Micheál might have made more of a neffort himself.

The Sinn Féin leader grooved into her customary bolshiness, dropletting the ‘why-was’ virus. Why was this not done, and why was that not done?

“The Government failed to secure these protections. And now, three short weeks later, we are on the eve of 200,000 people losing their jobs. Do you now accept this was a very grave error in judgment on the part of your Government?”

The Taoiseach put on his calm teacher smile and hawed and hummed through an answer, with his usual regret at the tone Ms McDonald was adopting. It was the only thing he regretted.

Gleaming-eyed Paul Murphy, who physically cornered one Tánaiste in the past, was metaphorically after another one. And, being an apology-receiver, not donor, he wanted one from the Taoiseach too.

The Tánaiste had “channelled his inner Donald Trump” two weeks ago on The Claire Byrne Show and publicly trashed and undermined the public health advice, claimed the Rise TD, formerly of the Socialist Party.

Mr Murphy said he warned two weeks ago that the Government’s resistance to Level 5 would not avoid going into it, but would mean going later, and for longer.

His words wove a dreamy spell of incantation, until one awoke with a jolt at hearing that Netflix had written to the Taoiseach, presumably offering him an unprecedented torrent of movies to help him through the lockdown.

Nope, it was the Neffort crowd that had written to him, and the Taoiseach had ignored it. “We now have a six-week lockdown instead of four, the economy will suffer more damage.”

Would the Taoiseach admit that he made a grave mistake two weeks ago, and would he apologise for that mistake?

The Taoiseach stood with an attitude that said, ‘sorry, but that’s never going to happen’.

He talked of Bombshell Sunday and a recommendation that had taken “everybody in this house by surprise, even you”.

The nearest Mr Martin came to indulging their blame game was to remark: “This is not an exact science. And let's not pretend that it is.”

Then he slipped away. What hadn’t been quantified yet was the human cost of lockdowns, he said.

But on the other hand, the Government had moved to Level 3 two weeks ago, a very severe form of restrictions.

“It essentially closed down our entire hospitality sector, pubs restaurants, hotels, you name it.”

And then he produced his zinger: “On the European stringency index last evening, before we made our announcement, who was number one in terms of level of restrictions? Ireland was. And that was when we were at Level 3. And we've added to that.”

Nobody could call him the Covid coward of the continent, was Micheál’s general gist, and he looked imperturbably pleased.

They were not going to get him this innings.