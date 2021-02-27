| 4.3°C Dublin

Martin has taken a leaf out of Ahern’s ‘media playbook’ as he rolls out non-stop appearances

John Downing

But his blitz is not helping his case right now

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been on a media blitz. Photo: Julien Behal Expand

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been on a media blitz. Photo: Julien Behal

To most decent citizens, it’s a chunk of concrete or stone outside their front door. For my late mother, it was the result of my many botched efforts to cut a slice from a fresh pan of baker’s bread.

But for people in the news business a ‘doorstep’ involves waiting for varying lengths of time outside a stout door until somebody important emerges, hopefully brandishing some news which will advance the action and help pay the rent.

For a solid month now, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has taken a leaf from his predecessor Bertie Ahern’s ‘love bomb the media’ playbook which, after all, helped get the Bert 11 continuous years in Government Buildings. For the bulk of his time as Taoiseach, the journalists’ joke was that Mr Ahern “did a doorstep on his way to doing a doorstep”, becoming by some distance the most media-available leader in the State’s history.

