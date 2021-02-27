Martin has taken a leaf out of Ahern’s ‘media playbook’ as he rolls out non-stop appearances

To most decent citizens, it’s a chunk of concrete or stone outside their front door. For my late mother, it was the result of my many botched efforts to cut a slice from a fresh pan of baker’s bread.

But for people in the news business a ‘doorstep’ involves waiting for varying lengths of time outside a stout door until somebody important emerges, hopefully brandishing some news which will advance the action and help pay the rent.

For a solid month now, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has taken a leaf from his predecessor Bertie Ahern’s ‘love bomb the media’ playbook which, after all, helped get the Bert 11 continuous years in Government Buildings. For the bulk of his time as Taoiseach, the journalists’ joke was that Mr Ahern “did a doorstep on his way to doing a doorstep”, becoming by some distance the most media-available leader in the State’s history.

The opprobrium heaped upon Mr Ahern just before and after he left office too often overlooks that he won three back-to-back general elections. At the height of his powers Mr Ahern was pure Teflon, impervious to scandals or troubles, and often compared to another Fianna Fáil Taoiseach, Jack Lynch, whom rivals had back in the 1970s compared with Daniel O’Connell for sheer mass popular appeal.

When the ill-starred Brian Cowen succeeded Mr Ahern in May 2008, this writer was working for the government press service. Soon it became apparent that Mr Cowen was seriously paring back his media availability, reflecting his own more reserved style of politics which included an innate mistrust of media.

After a brief honeymoon and stellar popularity ratings, things started to go rapidly south. Mr Cowen’s reduced media availability did not help his steadily worsening popularity. The brutal reality is that it is much easier to “monster” somebody who is absent rather somebody who engages face-to-face as his predecessor did with apparent affability.

Mr Martin was a close colleague of both men since Mr Ahern appointed his first front bench in opposition back in January 1995. Precisely a month ago, as he marked his 10th anniversary of leading Fianna Fáil, he opted with full knowledge and consent for the ‘Bertie availability playbook’ and hurtled into a rolling series of radio, television and newspaper interviews.

But thus far the Taoiseach’s media ubiquity has, if anything, proved counterproductive, with continuing lamentable opinion poll ratings and a very fractious and dispirited parliamentary party. For much of the week before last, as we awaited last Tuesday’s well-flagged ‘no lockdown change’ announcement, the Taoiseach’s non-stop media appearances – clearly an effort to stop himself being upstaged by his Fine Gael rival and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar – continued to add to diffuse and confused messages from Government.

Granted, much of that is down to Mr Varadkar for whom loyalty was never a strong suit. For observers of politics it does not reflect well upon the Fine Gael leader.

For the more important segment of the electorate – those who take in their politics with a more distant gaze – Mr Varadkar is the more credible one. And that will do the Fine Gael TDs and senators and all their close supporters rather nicely. They have had enough of doing the “right thing” irrespective of the cost to their party.

Wednesday’s opinion poll by Ipsos MRBI for the Irish Times showed Fianna Fáil still in the doldrums at 14pc. That’s eight points below their disappointing general election vote haul 12 months ago and still 3pc below their nightmare meltdown in the 2011 election.

Fine Gael were also down five points in this survey, taken earlier this week amid confused government messaging. But the party are still at 30pc – nine percentage points above their equally disappointing vote haul a year ago. It seems reasonable to assert that the big fall in numbers of people thinking the Government “is doing a good job” managing the pandemic is in large part due to the unremitting gloominess of the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

This week 51pc of the people did not have confidence in the Government’s virus management against 45pc who did approve. There are grounds for arguing that, since we are continuing a third lockdown with no real end in sight, that is not a bad ranking at all. On Thursday one Government official got it half-right in arguing: “The people don’t like the message.” But at kindest estimate you have to factor in some public dismay at contradictory Government messages.

Far more serious were the attacks at what are effectively public meetings of the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil parliamentary parties.

Fine Gael’s scathing criticisms of Mr Martin and his embattled Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, were less surprising. But, as they vaunt their better Covid handling performance this time last year, let’s also remember Fine Gael’s was a much easier task with maximum public support for a first-time lockdown.

More unsettling are the public criticisms of Mr Martin by his own TDs and senators, most of whom want him gone when his Taoiseach’s term ends in December 2022, and some of whom would not weep if he departed earlier. Whether Dublin barrister Jim O’Callaghan is the answer to their woes is another matter.

As has been the case for some years, Fianna Fáil members’ anxiety focuses on Sinn Féin. “There is a strong feeling about that Sinn Féin are holding well and will have a huge election next time out,” one veteran Fianna Fáil member told this writer ruefully this week. Wednesday’s opinion poll bears out this view with Mary Lou McDonald’s party at 28pc – motoring nicely above their stellar 25pc last year.

But let’s not write off Mr Martin just yet, the more so since he and his Government have vital work to do for the nation. As he said himself last Tuesday, it is now all about vaccine roll-outs.

If there is continued improvement in the situation, with a drop in infection rates and, above all, an efficient vaccine roll-out in the coming months, this Coalition just might be able to win back public support. Once you subtract Boris Johnson’s ballyhoo, the UK government is easing restrictions in a similarly cautious fashion.

As so often happened during his 10 years of party leadership, Mr Martin really has few options ahead beyond keeping on. And he has a talent for that.