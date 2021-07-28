Martin Fraser, adviser to three Taoisigh, takes key London post 

Amanda Butler (21), from Mullingar, Co Westmeath, hugs artist Joe Caslin in front of his street artwork of her in Dublin to mark Down Syndrome Ireland's new campaign 'The Upside' that highlights the value of inclusion for people with the condition. Photo:

Martin Fraser is one of the least known but most influential people in the Irish Government and administration.

As the head of Roinn An Taoisigh since July 2011, he has advised and been trusted by three heads of government – Enda Kenny, Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin. The high-pressure post, which is effectively secretary general to the Government, involves direct input into issues like economic policy, the response to Brexit and ongoing delicate negotiations on Northern Ireland.

Now this determinedly ordinary northside Dubliner is to switch roles, and in an unusual move, he will next year become Ireland’s ambassador to London at a vital time for relations between the two countries. Mr Fraser is known to have good contacts with senior London officials, but he is far from being a career diplomat – to whom ambassador rank is more usually given.