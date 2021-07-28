Martin Fraser, adviser to three Taoisigh, takes key London post 

Premium
Martin Fraser is one of the least known but most influential people in the Irish Government and administration.
As the head of Roinn An Taoisigh since July 2011, he has advised and been trusted by three heads of government – Enda Kenny, Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin. The high-pressure post, which is effectively secretary general to the Government, involves direct input into issues like economic policy, the response to Brexit and ongoing delicate negotiations on Northern Ireland.
Now this determinedly ordinary northside Dubliner is to switch roles, and in an unusual move, he will next year become Ireland’s ambassador to London at a vital time for relations between the two countries. Mr Fraser is known to have good contacts with senior London officials, but he is far from being a career diplomat – to whom ambassador rank is more usually given.
Now aged 51, and wearing his years well despite the high-octane demands of being a government lynchpin for a decade, he has served for 35 years in the civil service.
He began work as a labour exchange clerk in the recessionary Ireland of the 1980s, but also studied hard and acquired a BComm and an MSC in economics from Trinity College.
He did a brief stint in the Foreign Affairs Department in the 1990s, a period not remembered as especially happy. But he also served in the Agriculture Department before eventually transferring to the Taoiseach’s Department.
He took over the top spot there from the suave Dermot McCarthy at a time of deep recession and external economic supervision by the EU-ECB-IMF Troika. But it also coincided with the early weeks of Enda Kenny’s period in office and Mr Kenny was quickly impressed by the skill, candour and discretion of his new chief administrator.
In theory, the secretary general’s role is far removed from the gritty world of party politics. In practice it calls for very keen political antennae across a host of issues and personalities.
Despite being a career heavy-hitter, Mr Fraser has remained popular with colleagues who respect his 35 years of service and his low-key approach to the job which still does not hide a sharp focus. Despite the late-night and weekend demands of the job, he is an ardent supporter of the Dubs and the Ireland soccer team, he also loves golf.
This London appointment is part of changes at six of Ireland’s biggest embassies in London, Rome, Paris, Washington, The Hague and the UN embassy in New York. The current Irish ambassador in London, Adrian O’Neill, will stay in that post for one more year before being succeeded by Mr Fraser. Ireland’s ambassador to the United Nations, Geraldine Byrne Nason, will also stay on for one more year before moving to Washington DC to take over as Ireland’s ambassador to the US.
Ireland’s new UN ambassador will be Fergal Mythen, currently an assistant secretary in the Foreign Affairs Department. The Irish ambassador to Paris, Patricia O’Brien, will move to Rome and be replaced by Niall Burgess. Brendan Rogers will be ambassador to the Netherlands.