Mark Keenan: 'Drawn-out saga hit our property market in ways that weren't predicted'

And while it's not over yet, the REA property network's sentiment survey for 2020, commissioned by the Irish Independent, shows that agents believe greater certainty is on the way thanks to the recent British election - and this means Brexit's impact on Irish property prices will ease.

We see from their conclusions, REA's agents believe the Brexit brake has kept prices across the country at thereabouts 3pc below where they should be overall. Perhaps the effect Brexit would have on property values here was underestimated because they have largely been indirect and the result of knock-on impacts.

First to be hit was the luxury end of the market, particularly in Dublin and in Cork where high-end UK-bound commuters have been basing themselves since the era of cheaper flights began. It has not been uncommon for Irish or British citizens to live here and to work three or four days a week in London and two or three days here.

On top of this, a steady number of retired and semi-retired Irish-born and British executives and former executives who have worked in the UK have based themselves here. Add to them top earners whose businesses rely on the UK and we saw an instant hit on top-end homes.

Some agents believe that high-end homes in Dublin will add some value in 2020 after a period of stagnation.

The next zones of Brexit impact occurred with properties at holiday home locations and retirement home districts popular with non-Irish-roots, English retirees and for those based in Northern Ireland. Areas like coastal west Cork and Donegal. After that came homes in counties where agriculture was strong and therefore also counties likely to feel the brunt on local incomes of Brexit's expected impact on agri exports.

Meantime, anybody working in a company whose parent was based in the UK or relied in a serious way on UK-based commerce postponed trading up or buying in a more thinly spread impact on property prices generally.

Finally, the more conservative among us, who didn't fancy committing to a house purchase or trade up in a time when Brexit was creating general economic uncertainty, also postponed buying.

Of course, not all markets or locations were affected. Cheaper family homes in Dublin and its commuter counties continued to sell well because young families still have to get a foot on the ladder, Brexit or none.

And while the road to Brexit isn't done yet, estate agents here believe the unmercifully long length of the lead-in, combined with a degree of certainty provided by the UK election, means that Brexit's hand is finally sliding off the handbrake for Irish property prices, leaving the market exclusively to its more peculiar domestic influences.

