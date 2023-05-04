Margaret Donnelly: Why a drop in milk prices has the potential to put farmers out of business
Margaret Donnelly
Consumers have every right to be delighted with the recent price drop in dairy products, with 10c knocked off two litres of supermarket own-brand milk last week and 40c taken off a pound of butter yesterday.
Latest Comment
Tanya Sweeney: Florence Pugh’s Met Gala buzz cut is edgy when so few famous women wear their hair short
Mary McCarthy: We need to park our private feelings, suck it up, and welcome Donald Trump back to Ireland
Roslyn Dee: Selfie or selfish? It’s elbow room only in Venice as obsession with looking great has turned into an epidemic
Gerard O’Regan: As it hangs on in there, I hope comic such as ‘The Beano’ can inspire my grandchildren in ways modern devices cannot
Ryan Coogan: AI apocalypse is nigh – and our new robot overlords will take over sooner than you think
Ellen Coyne: We should be wary of politicians who claim to be a voice for ‘rural Ireland’
Margaret Donnelly: Why a drop in milk prices has the potential to put farmers out of business
John Downing: European Central Bank rate rise piles pressure on the Government to introduce mortgage tax relief
Ian O’Doherty: Should we expel Russian ambassador? In such strange times of international threats, there is no easy answer
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya: With this peace prize, Ireland is once again lifting my spirits – and acknowledging the battle for democracy in Belarus
Top Stories
How to have great sex — from your 20s to 70s and beyond
The Indo Daily: Coronation Heat – will King Charles III be the last to wear the crown?
Family faces being made homeless – despite employer having already built them a house
€20,000 payout for mother who suffered panic attack and soft tissue injury after minor car collision
Latest NewsMore
Linda Lewis, singer with five-octave range, dies aged 72
Brazilian with 2,000 memorabilia pieces says royals ‘an extension of my family’
Melanoma: ‘I was given months to live — thanks to immunotherapy I hope for a long, healthy life’
‘Fatal Attraction was iffy trash in the 1980s and the Paramount+ reboot is no better’
Richard Curran: The disruptive power of artificial intelligence is coming to a job near you
Paul McNeive: To fix the housing crisis, we need to make use of the IDA Ireland playbook
South Dublin site offers potential for 3.9-acre residential project
Pace of property value decline slows to 3.2pc in first quarter
More companies likely to quit Twitter after blue tick rollout issues
EU mulls exiting treaty that lets companies sue if states go green