Making schools safe to reopen should fall on the Government - not the teachers

When Education Minister Norma Foley announced her long-awaited plan to reopen schools, principals and boards of management were given less than four weeks to put that plan into action.

Individual classes, they were told, would form bubbles which should be kept separate from other classes in the school. Within those bubbles, children would join pods, which should be spaced at least one metre apart and kept as small as possible. Physical distancing would be achieved with a combination of increased separation and decreased interaction.

The good news was there was a €375m support package to help reconfigure classrooms and an additional 1,080 teaching posts coming on stream at post-primary level.

"We have worked extremely hard to develop plans that not only provide certainty to schools as to what they need to do, but that are meaningful, practical and realistic," said Ms Foley.

But, just how practical and realistic are the Government's plans? The average class size in Ireland is 25 compared to an EU average of 20, but that figure does not tell the full story.

Last year, 20pc of students in primary schools were in classes of 30 pupils or more while 45pc of primary schools had at least one classroom with 30 or more. The record for the largest class in the country is jointly held by three schools - two in Galway and one in Donegal - which boast 42 pupils.

Meanwhile, the shortage of teachers in Ireland, particularly at second level, is so bad that 7,000 unregistered or unqualified individuals were drafted in to fill short-term absences last year.

How are schools, where children are packed in like sardines, supposed to achieve the distancing recommended by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) in the four-week time frame supplied by the Government?

When the Minister announced her plan on July 27, she said she "did not envision any delays" to schools reopening. Was she aware that schools are obliged to engage in a tendering process for building work or that prefabs require planning permission, a process which takes at least six months - if schools can even find a prefab given there is a shortage at the moment? Does Ms Foley know how schools can be assigned, interview and hire new teachers before the term starts?

According to the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC), children have comprised less than 5pc of cases of Covid-19 in Europe and children are more likely to have a mild or asymptomatic infection. However, the ECDC has also recently noted that "when symptomatic, children shed virus in similar quantities to adults and can infect others in a similar way to adults", while it is "unknown how infectious asymptomatic children are".

Cases of Covid among children, in Europe and elsewhere, have been low, but that could partly be due to schools being closed for most of the year. We have already seen outbreaks in other countries once children returned to school. Most infamously, within days of schools reopening in Israel, hundreds of students, teachers and relatives were infected.

Yesterday, in this country, a creche in Meath closed after five cases of Covid were confirmed among two staff and three children. Damningly, it took nearly one week for some children, close contacts of confirmed cases, to be tested.

This is not the only delay with testing that has been reported recently. Two of the meat plants at the centre of the outbreak in the midlands paid private companies to "expedite" tests for their employees rather than rely solely on the HSE.

Five months into this crisis, why is our testing capacity not up to scratch? If the HSE cannot test a few children in a creche in less than a week, what hope does it have of managing the additional pressure that will arise from any surge in cases once one-million pupils return to school?

If there is an outbreak in any of those schools, a one-week delay in testing, as occurred in Meath, will see vast swathes of the country back in lockdown.

There are some who view concerns raised by teachers and parents, about a badly managed return to school, as scaremongering. They point to countries like Denmark where children have been back to school for months. What they rarely mention is that entire classes in Denmark have a maximum of 14 children.

Speaking in July, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it would "reflect badly" on the Government if schools did not reopen at the end of this month and said he had "no doubt" teachers would "rise to the challenge". However, the successful reopening of schools is not the responsibility of teachers. They cannot build prefabs or do the construction work that is required to make buildings safe. They cannot conjure up additional rooms or replicate themselves to create additional teachers. That is all the responsibility of Government.

When schools closed, on March 12, there were just 70 confirmed cases of Covid in the country. On Saturday alone, 174 new cases were confirmed. While the majority of these cases are in just three counties, cases are increasing across the country.

In the US, a decision to reopen schools in areas where coronavirus continues to rage has been linked to a 40pc increase in cases among children - 100,000 children tested positive for coronavirus in the last two weeks of July alone.

More important than schools reopening by an arbitrary deadline, is that they reopen safely. To do so, community transmission should be negligible and schools must have the resources they need in place on day one.

With the government spending €25,000 per day on the Convention Centre to ensure TDs remain socially distanced at work, they can hardly blame teachers and students for wanting the same thing at a fraction of that cost.