Making schools safe to reopen should fall on the Government - not the teachers

Colette Browne

Rushed return: Minister Norma Foley&rsquo;s plan to reopen schools placed unrealistic expectations on principals and teachers. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

When Education Minister Norma Foley announced her long-awaited plan to reopen schools, principals and boards of management were given less than four weeks to put that plan into action.

Individual classes, they were told, would form bubbles which should be kept separate from other classes in the school. Within those bubbles, children would join pods, which should be spaced at least one metre apart and kept as small as possible. Physical distancing would be achieved with a combination of increased separation and decreased interaction.

The good news was there was a €375m support package to help reconfigure classrooms and an additional 1,080 teaching posts coming on stream at post-primary level.