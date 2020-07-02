Making men feel manly in masks matters

| 11.9°C Dublin
It's weird, the things that will break you sometimes. The world is a giant toilet right now, but you're still paddling as best you can, and then something random and minuscule causes you to throw up your hands and say, "I give up - flush us all!" For me it was Dick Cheney launching the hashtag #RealMenWearMasks.
This came on the heels of dire coronavirus news. Florida set an ignominious record, with 9,000 new cases reported in a single day. The governor of Texas re-implemented restrictions on public spaces after 6,000 new cases were reported in his state. Doctors Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx were back on television for their first coronavirus task force briefing in two months. And shortly after, Cheney was on his daughter's Twitter account.
He wore a navy fleece vest, a tan cowboy hat and, covering everything from his chin to the bridge of his nose, a standard pale blue surgical mask. Typed Liz Cheney, who is also a Wyoming congresswoman: "Dick Cheney says WEAR A MASK."
Have we gathered here today to mock Dick Cheney, the accidentally-shot-a-friend-in-the-face former vice president of the United States? We have not. Cheney showed up demonstrating that he respected public health.
He understood that masks are both the best way to protect other people from your germs, and also one of the few reliable means of slowing the spread of the virus. He was humble enough to do what doctors and epidemiologists recommend.
Thank you, Dick Cheney. Thank you, Mitch McConnell, who lofted a mask at a news conference and declared, "These are really important".
The maddening aspect of #RealMenWearMasks isn't the message but what's behind it: We've reached the point of this polarised pandemic where the current plan for salvation is convincing certain recalcitrant men that wearing masks is the testosteroney thing to do.
"People need face coverings that make them feel stylish, cool, and - yes - even manly," a Harvard epidemiologist wrote in 'The Atlantic'.
Men, otherwise, are less inclined to wear masks. A recent study, co-authored by professors at University of California, Berkeley and Middlesex University, found that men resisted for several reasons: They were less likely to believe they'd get sick with the coronavirus (they are actually more likely to get sick), and "Men more than women agree that wearing a face covering is shameful, not cool, a sign of weakness and a stigma".
As a result of this toxic mask-ulinity, we have a whole campaign dedicated to slipping men's faces into some sexy, sexy N95s.
'Mask shaming men won't work. Here's what will', read the headline of a 'Los Angeles Times' article suggesting ways to 'make masks and masculinity a better fit'.
Do you have an unmasked man in your life? You could, the article suggests, make sure he had some "tough" looking masks, perhaps with "camouflage" or "shark teeth".
Or, you could pull him in with a little "benevolent sexism", ie encouraging him to think of mask-wearing as a "paternalistic" and "chivalrous" act - a way for the mask-wearer to think, "I'm being a hero".
It's slightly worrisome that, in order for us to survive as a species, spouses and daughters or sons must scour Etsy for Venom-themed masks so that their 52-year-old packaging-engineer husbands and fathers can feel gender-secure when they pop out to the store for some milk.
If we convince them that doing so makes them look like one of the brothers Hemsworth, let's do that.
Whatever. Sounds good. (© The Washington Post)