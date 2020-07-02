Making men feel manly in masks matters

One surfer chooses to wear a face mask as he returns to the beach during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Huntington Beach, California, U.S. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake

It's weird, the things that will break you sometimes. The world is a giant toilet right now, but you're still paddling as best you can, and then something random and minuscule causes you to throw up your hands and say, "I give up - flush us all!" For me it was Dick Cheney launching the hashtag #RealMenWearMasks.

This came on the heels of dire coronavirus news. Florida set an ignominious record, with 9,000 new cases reported in a single day. The governor of Texas re-implemented restrictions on public spaces after 6,000 new cases were reported in his state. Doctors Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx were back on television for their first coronavirus task force briefing in two months. And shortly after, Cheney was on his daughter's Twitter account.

He wore a navy fleece vest, a tan cowboy hat and, covering everything from his chin to the bridge of his nose, a standard pale blue surgical mask. Typed Liz Cheney, who is also a Wyoming congresswoman: "Dick Cheney says WEAR A MASK."