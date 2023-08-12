Maia Dunphy: Why I put in my earplugs whenever I hear those daft airport noise complaints

There was a golden era when air travel was glamorous, the preserve of the wealthy and the corporate. For the few today who might travel business class, and use those lounges with the flattering lights and the complimentary everything, it might still be, but for the majority of us it’s comfy casuals, overpriced snacks, Duty Free purchases that mostly aren’t Duty Free any more, the buzz of an ill-advised pint before 10am, and jostling for overhead cabin space.