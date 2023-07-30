Maia Dunphy: Sinéad O’Connor had every right to be wary of people but she refused to allow a world that treated her badly to rob her of her innate kindness
I was a little too young to experience the joy of buying vinyl singles, but in 1990 I bought my first two on mini CD. Tiny little sparkling mirrored discs, about two inches across, the size of the top of a tin can. They were so small they had to be balanced perfectly with steady hands in the CD drawer, or they’d shift off centre as it closed and wouldn’t play.