Maia Dunphy: Sinéad O’Connor had every right to be wary of people but she refused to allow a world that treated her badly to rob her of her innate kindness

Sinead O'Connor, vocal, performs at Torhout/Werchter festival in Torhout, Belgium on 7th July 1990. (Photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

Maia Dunphy

I was a little too young to experience the joy of buying vinyl singles, but in 1990 I bought my first two on mini CD. Tiny little sparkling mirrored discs, about two inches across, the size of the top of a tin can. They were so small they had to be balanced perfectly with steady hands in the CD drawer, or they’d shift off centre as it closed and wouldn’t play.