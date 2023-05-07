Maia Dunphy: Royals are certainly ‘a breed apart’ and people are fed up with their pantomime of privilege
The coronation of King Charles III should by rights turn any sensible monarchist into a republican
Maia Dunphy
Genetic diversity is vital to all living things, from apples to apes. Mixing things up is critical to the survival of any species. When it comes to us humans, common sense usually prevails, and we know it’s best not to date our cousins, but for centuries many members of Europe’s royal families often married close relatives to help consolidate power and titles.