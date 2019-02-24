Opinion Comment

Maeve Sheehan: 'You're as good as your last case, on your own when it goes wrong'

The suicide of Colm Fox collapsed the Regency trial but raises concerns about gardai welfare, writes Maeve Sheehan

The trial of Patrick Hutch for his alleged role in the murderous gun attack at the Regency Hotel in February 2016 was just days into evidence when it got stuck on the photograph of the blonde.

The now-iconic image taken by a Sunday World photographer captured a man in a blonde wig, holding a hand gun across his body, running from the Regency Hotel, and a stockier accomplice in a flat cap trotting alongside him, gun in hand.

The State argued the two men were part of a gang of six involved in storming the Regency Suite, the venue for a boxing weigh-in, the room filled with fans, boxers, managers, culminating in the murder of David Byrne, lieutenant of Christy Kinahan's drugs cartel and pal of his son and heir, Daniel. Three gunmen who walked into the front entrance of the Regency, dressed as Garda tactical unit with automatic rifles, were photographed too but never identified. The getaway driver also got away.

That left the Wigged Blonde and Flat Cap. A dissident republican from Strabane called Kevin Murray was accused of being Flat Cap, but he was judged too ill to face trial and died soon afterwards of motor neurone disease.

Patrick Hutch (25) was the only man to go on trial, the photograph and CCTV footage the primary evidence against him. He pleaded not guilty. How gardai came to match the blonde-wigged man in make-up with the accused man in the dock of the Special Criminal Court was always going to be a contentious issue.

The trial, which opened in January last year, heard that the photograph had been circulated to 500 gardai in Dublin. Only two identified him, at Ballymun Garda Station independently of each other, the court heard. One detective said: "I know that person. I'm saying nothing" and left the room. The other "immediately recognised the person on the left as Patrick Hutch".

Hutch's defence counsel, Michael O'Higgins, questioned whether they identified Hutch independently of one another. Over five days of legal argument, he tried to get that evidence thrown out. He argued that the two Garda members knew Patrick Hutch better than other Hutch family members, which meant it was more likely they would name him. The court could not be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt of the prosecution's version of events, he said, and so the identification is "sullied and tainted and unsatisfactorily explained".

On Friday, February 2, the Special Criminal Court allowed the identification evidence and the trial was back on track. But Patrick Hutch's defence team did not let up. The following Monday, Michael O'Higgins had submitted what the prosecution called "a far-reaching and multi-faceted request" looking for among other things, emails between four gardai.

He had requested them because of statements that he said were a "blatant and obvious cog". Statements were made in which matters were omitted and then new statements made that "hit every single note on the scale".

The emails between the four gardai were "in the thousands", the prosecution said, and would have to be downloaded and printed. The workload was such that the trial was adjourned for another week.