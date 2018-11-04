Maeve Sheehan and Declan Brennan: 'Twenty-one hours of terror: How a shy teenager fell victim to a depraved rapist'

Tall and sporting a mohawk haircut, 24-year-old Eoin Berkley cut a striking figure when he approached the naive Spanish teenager on the Liffey boardwalk in Dublin city centre in July 2017.

A fortnight earlier, the 18-year-old had arrived in Ireland from a small town in Spain. She was a little afraid travelling from home alone for the first time but excited to come here to improve her English skills.

Her parents had chosen Ireland because of its safety and its Catholic faith. They wanted her to improve her English and felt the stay away from home would help to improve her confidence.