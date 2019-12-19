Lucy Davies: 'Bah humbug - why Dickens felt he may 'have murdered the ghost of Christmas''

'A Christmas Carol', concerning the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and his conversion to Yuletide generosity, was 14 years old by the time this particular performance took place - and a firm fixture on the Christmas circuit. The novel, with its beautiful illustrations by John Leech, had flown from booksellers' shelves when it first came out on December 19, 1843 - its entire print run of 6,000 copies gone by Christmas Eve. Later holiday editions sold at the same remarkable rate.

It was, said one contemporary commentator, "a national benefit". Another called it a "an institution" and indeed, the Carol, as it's known by its devotees, has haunted us ever since. It remains the most filmed and television-adapted of all Dickens's works.

There's yet another version coming to the BBC this Christmas, starring Guy Pearce and produced by Tom Hardy - though it's hard to imagine it knocking 'The Muppet Christmas Carol' off its perch. It's a surprise to learn, then, that by the time Dickens was standing on that gas-lit stage in 1867, he had developed a Scrooge-like aversion to Christmas, adopting a position sympathetic to the curmudgeonly character who calls for "every idiot who goes about with 'Merry Christmas' on his lips" to be "boiled with his own pudding".

"I fear I am sick of the thing," Dickens wrote in 1868 to his close friend, the journalist and editor William Henry Wills, in a letter featured in a new exhibition at the Charles Dickens Museum. To the actor Charles Fechter he wrote later the same year: "I feel as if I had murdered the ghost of... Christmas... years ago, and its ghost perpetually haunted me." Dickens is often credited with inventing Christmas as we know it. In truth, as the exhibition - 'Beautiful Books: Dickens and the Business of Christmas' - makes clear, he was fanning an already healthy flame.

"When he wrote the Carol, he was buying into a growing interest," said the exhibition's curator, Louisa Price. She shows me a Christmas envelope - a piece of novelty stationery decorated with drawings of gift-giving, plum puddings and other traditions that the Carol is often wrongly said to have inaugurated - that actually predates the book by three years.

"He was always commercially responsive," Price adds. "He saw an opportunity and grabbed hold of it with both hands."

As early as the 1820s, there had been a market for "gift books" - prettily illustrated annuals of poetry and short stories bound in red silk with gilt-edged pages that came out in December for the Christmas market. Dickens, along with other serious writers of the day such as Byron and Mary Shelley, would contribute pieces to these gift books.

In 1835 he wrote a Christmas-themed essay, brimming with goodwill. "Would that Christmas lasted the whole year through (as it ought)," he writes. Dickens's relish for the season can be traced back to his grandparents, who were servants at Crewe Hall, a stately home in Cheshire renowned for its Christmas festivities.

Later, Dickens's father John would stage lively plays for the immediate family each Christmas, a tradition Dickens himself would continue, putting on his own theatrical performances.

Until he wrote 'A Christmas Carol', Dickens had tended to publish his books in serial, "and with good reason. It had really worked for him", says Price. "But when he conceived of the Carol, he wanted a book that people could gift: something that was compact and really beautiful. He put his heart and soul into it."

Dickens wanted, he told his publishers, "brown-salmon, fine-ribbed cloth, blocked in blind and gold on front; in gold on the spine... all edges gilt". The illustrations, he stipulated, should be hand-coloured. The result was a book that made far less profit for Dickens than he had hoped - just over £100, when he had envisioned something nearer £1,000.

"He was bitterly disappointed," Price says. The market for Christmas books had quickly become saturated.

One contemporary newspaper noted that "regularly as the year draws to a close we are inundated with a peculiar class of books which are supposed to be appropriate to the goodwill and joviality of the season. Most of these publications are quickly forgotten; and indeed are so full of display that they deserve no better fate."

For further indications that Dickens's Christmas cheer had begun to curdle, we need only look to his bleaker, later writings. In 'Great Expectations' (1861), Pip's Christmas consists of a terrifying encounter with an escaped convict, being forced into stealing food, followed by an excruciating Christmas dinner, and festivities described as tawdry and tired.

His mood, at this late stage of his life, can be gleaned from a letter sent in 1869 - the year before he died - after a turkey that was coming to him by train had failed to reach him by Christmas Eve.

"WHERE/ IS/ THAT/TURKEY?/IT/ HAS/ NOT/ ARRIVED/ !!!!!!!!!!!" he wrote to theatre manager George Dolby, supposedly a friend. He might as well have signed off "Bah, humbug!" (© Daily Telegraph, London)

