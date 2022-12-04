| 4.1°C Dublin

Luckily for Leo Varadkar, leadership isn’t a popularity contest

Eoin O’Malley

As Micheál Martin gets ready to hand over the job of taoiseach to Leo Varadkar, he will be buoyed by his standing among the voters. Picture by Julien Behal Expand

In just under two weeks the position of Taoiseach will be handed over from Micheál Martin to Leo Varadkar. It will be a world first. The idea of a rotating prime minister has been tried out in other normal parliamentary democracies before but of the two times it was tried in Israel, on the first occasion the government collapsed before it was time to hand over and the other time the prime minister reneged, causing a collapse.

The Irish rotation looks like it will happen smoothly. Even though the two men had what might have been a frosty relationship, this government has had very little of the usual sniping and ultimatums that normally characterise coalitions in Ireland. Indeed most of the sniping and fighting that has happened in this government has happened within the individual parties, not between them.

