Luckily for Leo Varadkar, leadership isn’t a popularity contest

In just under two weeks the position of Taoiseach will be handed over from Micheál Martin to Leo Varadkar. It will be a world first. The idea of a rotating prime minister has been tried out in other normal parliamentary democracies before but of the two times it was tried in Israel, on the first occasion the government collapsed before it was time to hand over and the other time the prime minister reneged, causing a collapse.

The Irish rotation looks like it will happen smoothly. Even though the two men had what might have been a frosty relationship, this government has had very little of the usual sniping and ultimatums that normally characterise coalitions in Ireland. Indeed most of the sniping and fighting that has happened in this government has happened within the individual parties, not between them.

Now that Micheál Martin is standing down as Taoiseach there had been rumours there might be an attempt to remove him as leader of Fianna Fáil to give an alternative leader a chance to bed in before an election in 2025. This month’s Ireland Thinks poll for the Sunday Independent suggests that would be a monumentally stupid thing to do.

When asked who they prefer as Taoiseach, Martin or Varadkar, the public gave a clear preference for the Fianna Fáil leader: 43pc say Martin compared to 34pc for Varadkar. The two men were neck and neck last month on 39pc. The imminence of the change probably is what prompted such a big shift in support over the last month. People have got used to Martin as Taoiseach and they’ve grown to like him.

The other question we asked is to rate out of 10 each of the party leaders on the job they’re doing. On this the Taoiseach is 4.6, the same as last month. This compares to Varadkar on 3.9 and Éamon Ryan on 2.2, with Mary Lou McDonald on 4.1.

When Martin took on the job as Taoiseach his rating was 3.0, when Varadkar was on 5.3, buoyed somewhat by the pandemic reaction. Since then Martin’s approval has grown steadily. He became the most popular leader for the first time in September this year, and has extended that lead since.

But if he is so popular, why isn’t it translating to support for Fianna Fáil, which remains stubbornly in the high teens, about the same level as in 2011 when he took on the party’s leadership?

Party leaders are meant to be the route to salvation for a political party. Certainly we could see that when Leo Varadkar became Fine Gael leader in 2017 he immediately provided a large and sustained uplift in support for Fine Gael in the polls.

Unfortunately for Fine Gael, and Varadkar, that bounce did not sustain itself to the election, which saw a significant and never fully explained drop in support.​

But Martin is consistently the more popular of the two leaders among all groups within society. He is significantly preferred for Taoiseach over Varadkar by younger voters, and older voters. He is preferred by rural voters and by urban ones. Only on gender does the lead shrink, with women being only a little more favourable to Martin than Varadkar.

Among the party supporters, other than Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael who naturally plump for their own man, nearly all prefer Martin: 40pc of Sinn Féin voters prefer Martin, with just 20pc saying Varadkar. For Green Party voters it is 65pc to 20pc. Only Labour voters support Varadkar over Martin.

But the link between party leaders and party support is not as clear as we might imagine. It could be that a party leader is popular because they lead a popular party, not the other way around. Martin might be popular despite being leader of Fianna Fáil. And Varadkar’s fall in approval could be caused by a decline in support for Fine Gael. That might turn around as he becomes Taoiseach.

Except that the job of Taoiseach is not meant to be one where you court universal popularity or approval. It is a partisan office that is meant to get things done. Doing things usually means annoying someone.

It might be that Martin is popular because he has largely avoided doing anything that marks Fianna Fáil, or the Government, out as different. He has offended no one, but failed to give anyone a reason to vote for Fianna Fáil.

Varadkar’s lower approval might be because he offers a somewhat more distinct voice, one that some love, but others dislike intensely. The challenge for Varadkar will be to maintain that distinctiveness in government, while holding a coalition together.

For Martin, his universal popularity might make him more suited to another office altogether. The presidential election must happen by 2025. On the results of today’s poll he might be a good candidate for the job.​

Eoin O’Malley teaches politics at Dublin City University