| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Love it or hate it, this was a TV classic

John Daly

Notebook

Mark Dunne as Ado, Tom Vaughan Lawlor as Nidge, Peter Coonan as Fran and Laurence Kinlan as Elmo in Love/Hate Expand

Close

Mark Dunne as Ado, Tom Vaughan Lawlor as Nidge, Peter Coonan as Fran and Laurence Kinlan as Elmo in Love/Hate

Mark Dunne as Ado, Tom Vaughan Lawlor as Nidge, Peter Coonan as Fran and Laurence Kinlan as Elmo in Love/Hate

Mark Dunne as Ado, Tom Vaughan Lawlor as Nidge, Peter Coonan as Fran and Laurence Kinlan as Elmo in Love/Hate

I never thought I'd say it, but Netflix is getting wearisome. Maybe it's the three months of quarantine, or perhaps just sofa fatigue from constant binge adventures with shows like 'Money Heist' and 'The Sinner.' Either way, it was a fortuitous moment when my aimless channel hopping took me to the familiar precincts of RTÉ and a walk down memory lane with 'Love/Hate' - a crime drama that really kills it. 

Criminality always charms us because the stakes are so high - life and death, good versus evil, drawing us into dangerous worlds from the comfort of our sofas.

We gorge on robbery and murder safe in the knowledge we can return to our normal lives when the credits roll.