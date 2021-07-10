Love Island shows misogyny is still alive and kicking 

I’ve got to give it to Love Island, it’s a bold move to fill the villa with men who clearly dislike women. I’m the biggest defender of the show – my past summers have revolved around it – but over the past week and a half, almost every male islander has exposed himself as a player, unable to hold a conversation with a girl, self-obsessed or just plain misogynistic.

Never mind “I’ve got a text”, more like “I’ve got serious issues and I’m so oblivious to them that I’ve gone on TV’s biggest reality show to show them off”.

While my blood pressure has been rising with every episode I subject myself to, the most infuriating moment so far came when Aaron Francis and Sharon Gaffka discussed their thoughts on starting a family.

While Aaron was keen to have around four kids, Sharon – who works with the British government – expressed the valid concern that she would have to sacrifice her career and autonomy to have children.

She said: “I’ve always been against having children, and I think it’s because I’ve always dated guys where I’ve had to do a lot of the house labour, and I just don’t want to have kids with someone where I feel like I have to do everything.”

Now, any man on a date with a woman who voiced that worry would, I would hope, say that they would split the domestic labour. They’re the ones super keen to have the kids, so they’d obviously want to share the workload, or even be the stay-at-home dad, right? Right???

Well, no, not in this case. Aaron toddled off to his mates and moaned about Sharon not wanting to stay at home all day with his four children, saying: “I think she’s just scared of the idea of a guy being the main breadwinner and her being a housewife. She’s very, very, very career-driven, which might be too much for me.”

Excuse me for a sec while I rub my temples.

I’m well aware that many men see women as walking wombs; it was disturbingly clear during the abortion referendum. But it’s rather staggering to see a 24-year-old man admit such an opinion without shame on a dating show, and be so intimidated by a woman with a career.

It’s 2021, and no matter how much it feels like we’ve moved on, a segment of society remains stubbornly stuck in the 1950s blueprints of man goes to work, woman stays at home to mind his kids and put dinner on the table and looks pristine while doing it.

Only now, it’s woman stays at home to mind the children, gives up her career to do so, puts dinner on the table, looks like a Victoria’s Secret model despite having had four children, and is a pin-up in the bedroom but can’t express any of that sexuality on social media.

When this sentiment is being expressed by a man in his 20s with a YouTube channel, it’s pretty concerning. There was not even a thought in Aaron’s mind that this successful woman wouldn’t want to drop her high-flying civil servant career – think of that pension! – so he could keep planning luxury events and maintain his life without having to change a thing.

It was the kids reason Aaron used to dump Sharon, saying: “I love kids and I wanna start a family.”

Of course, wanting different things when it comes to children is a valid reason to end things.

But Aaron’s concerns were laced with misogyny and the idea that a woman’s place is in the home.

Yeah, this is a reality show and things can be blown out of proportion. But a few weeks ago, I – someone who is not fussed about having kids whatsoever – received an opening message on a dating app which went like so: “Are you submissive and obedient??? Ps Your thoughts on being a housewife???”

Maybe Love Island is more of a reflection on men (and yes, I know, #notallmen) than we thought.