Love Island shows misogyny is still alive and kicking 

Emma Kelly

I’ve got to give it to Love Island, it’s a bold move to fill the villa with men who clearly dislike women. I’m the biggest defender of the show – my past summers have revolved around it – but over the past week and a half, almost every male islander has exposed himself as a player, unable to hold a conversation with a girl, self-obsessed or just plain misogynistic.

Never mind “I’ve got a text”, more like “I’ve got serious issues and I’m so oblivious to them that I’ve gone on TV’s biggest reality show to show them off”.

While my blood pressure has been rising with every episode I subject myself to, the most infuriating moment so far came when Aaron Francis and Sharon Gaffka discussed their thoughts on starting a family.

