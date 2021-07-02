| 12.9°C Dublin

Love Island is back and we’re all doomed

Ian O'Doherty

Sharon and Hugo in this year's Love Island Expand

I must admit, I have rather fond memories of the last season of Love Island.

Not because I watched much of it — he hastens to add — but because myself and the wife came up with a perfect compromise. She’d get to watch it live while I took the dogs for a late walk. On a few occasions, I’d pop up to my local pub with that day’s newspapers and have two slow pints before wandering home, safe in the knowledge that I had avoided the fake teeth, fake tans, fake boobs and fake people who infest programmes like this.

Love Island, rather like Gogglebox, is one of those shows that seem to defy industry wisdom. Granted, Gogglebox has become a bit of a minor cultural institution and, despite my initial scepticism, I look forward to watching it every Friday night. Love Island, however, is not a minor cultural institution. It has become a pop culture behemoth with an incredible 207 million hits on Google. It returned to our screens this week.

