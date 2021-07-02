Love Island is back and we’re all doomed

I must admit, I have rather fond memories of the last season of Love Island.

Not because I watched much of it — he hastens to add — but because myself and the wife came up with a perfect compromise. She’d get to watch it live while I took the dogs for a late walk. On a few occasions, I’d pop up to my local pub with that day’s newspapers and have two slow pints before wandering home, safe in the knowledge that I had avoided the fake teeth, fake tans, fake boobs and fake people who infest programmes like this.

Love Island, rather like Gogglebox, is one of those shows that seem to defy industry wisdom. Granted, Gogglebox has become a bit of a minor cultural institution and, despite my initial scepticism, I look forward to watching it every Friday night. Love Island, however, is not a minor cultural institution. It has become a pop culture behemoth with an incredible 207 million hits on Google. It returned to our screens this week.

The idea of getting a bunch of fame- hungry oxygen thieves to grope and fondle each other on camera for the prurient delectation of the audience is certainly an interesting one. In fact, if I’d been at that first pitch meeting, I’d have thrown the creators out of the office, on the grounds that they obviously think very little of the viewing public. Maybe that just proves that I think too much of the viewing public because, boy, was I wrong.

There are two ways of looking at Love Island. The first is that it is just a piece of televisual fluff; bubblegum for the brain that shouldn’t be taken seriously. The second is that this programme is a sign that society as we know it is utterly doomed. So which hot-take is correct? Well, frankly, they both are.

Yes, of course it’s just a piece of fluff. But appearing on the show has now become a legitimate career aspiration for the kind of person who desperately hopes of one day being an ‘influencer’ — whatever that is. In fact, you could say that Love Island is the logical conclusion of the trend started by the first Big Brother, which aired on Channel 4 all the way back in 2000. Essentially, they both share the belief that anyone can be famous, just because they think they’re brilliant.

The irony is that the kind of people who apply for programmes like this are precisely the last ones who should be allowed to enter. That’s the reason why, this year, ITV producers have introduced strict ‘mental wellness’ guidelines for the contestants. They are warned that (a) may not be fancied by any of the other Islanders and (b) they may not become famous.

That second point gets to the crux of the matter — people who chase fame for the sake of fame are usually destined for crushing disappointment and rejection.

As the great author and former prison psychiatrist Theodore Dalrymple recently put it: “The cult of celebrity, as a quality in itself irrespective of what it attaches to, is a mystery to me. Many are those who seek celebrity detached from anything else of discernible worth. Fame for its own sake is sufficient for them.”

The fact that show has been dogged by numerous suicides, as well as former contestants admitting they had a nervous breakdown when their dreams of fame and fortune didn’t materialise, is a reminder that nothing comes easy in life. But what sort of person just wants to be famous for the sake of being famous?

Well, ‘nearly everyone’ would appear to be the answer. And you know what? As it happens, many of them have a point. Maura Higgins, for example, has made a fortune on the back of her time on Love Island, so for every dozen losers, there will be one winner.

But the ravenous desire to become a celebrity of some sort, any sort, is also a sign of how atomised we have become as a society.

Numerous psychologists have compiled reports about increasing levels of isolation felt by young people who spend more time on TikTok and other platforms than they do meeting face-to-face with their friends. Loneliness isn’t confined to the elderly, and what better way to remind people you exist than to become a reality ‘star’ or an internet ‘sensation’ of whatever the latest craze happens to be?

However, Love Island itself is now receiving quite the backlash. Not because of the exploitative nature of the show, which feeds off the desperation of the contestants, but because they’re only exploiting good-looking people. Numerous campaigners and activists have complained that there are no fat people, for example. Whoops, sorry — I should have said ‘plus-sized’.

To be honest, I’m actually surprised that people aren’t complaining about the contestants not ‘taking the knee’ at the start of each episode to show their support for Black Lives Matter.

Yet surely the entire point of the show is to allow silly people (with apologies to my wife) ogle at good-looking idiots?

But you know what’s really bugging me?

The show is back, but as we learned this week, the pubs aren’t. So I have nowhere to hide and I’ll have to watch the bloody thing.

Feel free to condemn me if next week’s column is all about how I really want that nice guy Hugo to win.

Read More

The truth is out there… but we may never find it

Well, that was a bit of a ‘nothingburger’ — or was it?

As regular readers may know, I’ve quite an obsession with UFOs. It’s not that I necessarily believe in them, but the last few years have seen numerous senior American politicians — such as Barack Obama, for example — admit that there are objects in the sky they can’t explain.

Essentially, I just love a good mystery and I had hoped this one would be solved with this week’s release of a long-awaited Pentagon report into the phenomenon.

We had been promised full disclosure but instead there was a load of waffle, with, interestingly, 144 unsolved cases buried in the middle.

What I find truly fascinating about the UFO phenomenon is how the debate has moved from furthest fringes of conspiracy theories into a much more mainstream position.

The last few weeks have seen numerous items on the various news channels that didn’t openly mock believers. That, in itself, is an indication that people are beginning to pay attention to an idea they used to sneer at.

The unfortunate reality, however, is that the prospect of aliens arriving at this planet is unlikely. The vast distances of space and the cosmos make it virtually impossible to visit other planets unless you have faster-than-light (FTL) travel, and that’s just science fiction stuff, at least in this solar system.

Maybe they have mastered wormholes. Maybe they have come with FTL travel.

On the other hand, maybe the rash of sightings in recent times are actually of the long-rumoured Russian hypersonic attack craft that is buzzing US Navy jets as a test.

Frankly, I find that prospect more scary than aliens.