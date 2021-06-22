Love Island is a lot like your mean-spirited but occasionally funny friend

Social media has been awash with Love Island casting news. The appointment TV series returns on June 28 but ITV2 decided to whet our appetites by announcing the contestants, one by one, throughout the day.

As is customary with the summer series, the 11 contestants were photographed wearing tiny bikinis and colourful swimming trunks. The men were flexing their abs and biceps. The women were sucking in their tummies. They all have big hair, glorious tans and preternaturally white teeth.

The line-up includes a semi-pro footballer, a beauty queen and what many will see as the token diversity gesture. PE teacher Hugo Hammond (24) was born with clubfoot and has been billed as the “first ever disabled contestant”. He also has the body of a Greek God, which sort of dilutes the message...

Love Island has previously received backlash for its lack of body diversity, so maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that producers have once again unveiled a cast of gym-honed clones who look like they most definitely didn’t indulge in the banana bread craze during the first lockdown.

What does come as a surprise, however, is the show’s ‘be kind’ plea to viewers. Amid new duty-of-care protocols, producers took to social media on Sunday night to remind fans to “think before you post”.

Station chiefs seem to have accepted that online trolling goes hand-in-hand with reality TV. It’ll probably take them a little longer to understand how their own behaviour feeds into toxic online culture.

I’ve watched Love Island for the last couple of years and I’ve come to think of the show as a mean-spirited, but occasionally funny, friend. I’ll be honest, I sniggered when narrator Iain Stirling made jokes about previous contestant Connor Durman’s cheap veneers. Then I felt bad when I realised that Connor’s family was probably watching.

I snorted with laughter when I saw Curtis Pritchard change into a feathered headpiece and shiny purple hotpants for the Dirty Dancing challenge. Then I remembered reading about an American frat house that did something similar as part of a degrading hazing ritual.

I lapped up the Mean Tweets and headline challenges, which involve contestants reading out nasty commentary and speculating on who in the villa it refers to. Then I realised that it’s just another version of the Burn Book in Mean Girls.

And yes, I ogled at the beautiful young people in their itsy-bitsy teeny-weeny bikinis. Then I Googled fake tan products and wondered how long it would take me to lose a stone….

Liberty Poole was also announced as a contestant for the new series

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liberty Poole was also announced as a contestant for the new series

Who knows, maybe Love Island will change the show format this year in line with new duty-of-care guidelines. Maybe they’ll unveil a size 16 contestant later on in the series…

Still, when you look back at some of the cruel challenges that contestants partake in, you begin to wonder if producers are providing viewers with ammunition that they can then fire at contestants online.

Love Island chiefs have urged us to be kind this year but perhaps it’s time we accepted that reality TV is unkind by its very nature. Contestants are ultimately performing in a staged environment and manipulated into behaving a certain way.

Arguments are orchestrated. Secrets are betrayed. Romantic liaisons are stoked. It’s called reality TV but it’s actually TV drama. And drama, don’t forget, needs a story arc, just as it needs character archetypes.

Producers have assured us that contestants will receive extensive therapy when they return home from filming. That, in and of itself, should raise a red flag, but maybe we need to have a conversation about the type of contestants that Love Island typically recruits, and why exactly they insist on a specific, body-beautiful aesthetic.

I’m generalising here, but excessive beauty rituals and exercise routines usually point to underlying insecurity. At a surface level, it suggests vanity and self-absorption, which of course makes for better TV.

Maybe I’m wrong, but it can sometimes feel like Love Island is especially designed to be equal parts titillation and mockery. And if that’s the case, we should probably think twice about tuning in.

Matt Damon’s charm offensive worked a treat with insecure Irish

When I was an insecure teenager with thick calves and bad makeup, I regularly partook in a slumber party game that involved trading compliments like Top Trumps cards.

A ‘compliment session’, as it was known, usually took place in a group of two to five girls, one more insecure than the next. The objective of the game, if you could call it that, was to compliment and flatter one another so that everyone left feeling like they were actually, like, totally stunning.

We told one other that we had lovely eyes and legs and teeth. We assured one another that we were definitely not fat.

It’s been a long time since I’ve thought about compliment sessions, or indeed the low self-esteem that pockmarks our teen years, but these mutual appreciation meetings came to mind recently as I read a spate of headlines about Matt Damon and Ireland.

Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso pictured at the Oscars in 2016. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso pictured at the Oscars in 2016. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)



The actor, who lived here for six months last year, has once again insisted that we’re, honestly, really pretty. He plans to take a camper van around the country after the pandemic. His children love it here. Dalkey is so beautiful, he assured us.

Damon isn’t the only celebrity to get caught in the middle of our cultural inferiority complex. We’re happy to be validated by any international A-lister who has enjoyed our landscape, pubs or hospitality.

Still, it begs the question: Do other mature nations crave reassurance from non-natives? Or is it our lack of self esteem that makes us behave like giggling schoolgirls?

The mystery of Scott Disick’s middle-aged sex appeal

Reality TV star Scott Disick (38) recently appeared on the Keeping up with the Kardashians reunion special where he was asked about his recent relationships with women in their late teens and early twenties.

Reality TV star Scott Disick

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Reality TV star Scott Disick

“I don’t go out looking for young women,” he told host Andy Cohen. “They come looking for me... because I look young.”

Lord, give us all the confidence of a middle-aged man who believes 19-year-old women are throwing themselves at him…